Fish painting

Among other events at Great River Arts, is a youth and adult sip and paint event, to create colorful fish.

 Submitted photo

This May, Great River Arts has a lot of opportunities to engage with the arts.

This month, GRA is starting a new program, “Open Ceramics Studio,” holding classes each Friday and Saturday in May, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This program is open to ages 16 and older, with a class size limit of 10. This program offers time to work in the studio to practice and play with clay.

