This May, Great River Arts has a lot of opportunities to engage with the arts.
This month, GRA is starting a new program, “Open Ceramics Studio,” holding classes each Friday and Saturday in May, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This program is open to ages 16 and older, with a class size limit of 10. This program offers time to work in the studio to practice and play with clay.
Also being offered are a variety of art classes including rocket building, mosaic tile, and sea creature making for youth. Along with youth specific classes, GRA will be offering a youth and adult partner Sip and Paint, creating colorful fish. For adult art classes, GRA is hosting Adult Sip and Paint pet portraits with artist Tracy Miller Friday, May 12, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
For performing arts, “Freestyle on First,” continues with events each Wednesday of the month except the first week from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This event is free and open to all ages. All artists are welcome to stop by and work on their art form. Artists are invited to bring their instrument or sketch pad and create with other artists.
LaVerne and the Starlites will also be performing at GRA Friday, May 19, featuring polks, country, and 50s music.
Keep up with Great River Arts events, by visiting greatart.org, following GRA on Facebook, or signing up for the GRA e-newsletter.
Great River Arts is a community-supported art and cultural events center at 122 First St SE, in the historic district of downtown Little Falls. Admission to the galleries and retail store is free and open to the public. Hours are Wednesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For more information or to register for a program visit www.greatart.org or call (320) 632-0960.
