Matthew LeBlanc was officially hired as the next Morrison County administrator, Tuesday.
The County Board unanimously accepted the contract for employment, which was negotiated by LeBlanc and representatives from the Board over the previous few days. The Board voted, 5-0, Nov. 17 to offer the position to LeBlanc after interviewing four finalists for the position.
“I will point out that this county administrator will be put on the grade and pay scale according to our county policies,” said Interim Co-County Administrator Brad Vold.
LeBlanc will officially begin in his role as county administrator on Monday, Nov. 29. The term of the agreement will be employment on an at-will basis, as long as it is mutually agreeable by both LeBlanc and the County Board. The Board does have the right to terminate the contract at any time by a majority vote.
He will receive a salary of $117,020.80 per year. The Board will review LeBlanc’s compensation on an annual basis, and the employment agreement will be amended automatically to reflect any salary adjustments. Cost of living increases provided to other non-union employees of the county will be provided.
LeBlanc will be given an initial performance review after six months and at least once per year thereafter. He will contribute to Minnesota Public Employee Retirement Associate (PERA) or an alternate pension plan that is approved by the state. This is a required by the state of Minnesota.
LeBlanc will begin his employment with 80 hours — two weeks — of paid time off and can accrue up to 168 hours — 21 days — during his first five years of service.
LeBlanc is a Morrison County native, and has returned home to raise his own family since retiring after 21 years of active service in the United States Army. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in business and organizational security management from Webster University.
“I just want to thank Matt,” said Board Chair Mike Wilson. “I see you were here yesterday and you’re here today and you don’t start until the end of the month. I appreciate the fact that you’re very interested in this job.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Received the monthly report from Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen. The Sheriff’s Office responded to 91 criminal complaints in October, and gave out 181 traffic citation. There were a total of 158 inmates at the Morrison County Jail, 14 of whom were held for other counties. There were an average of 38 inmates throughout the month;
• Gave Larsen the go-ahead to expand the pool of potential candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant jail administrator position by opening up recruitment to licensed officers. Current jail administrator, Scott MacKissock, is set to retire at the end of December;
• Heard a crop update from University of Minnesota Extension Educator Nathan Drewitz;
• Approved a request from Social Services Director Brad Vold to hire a new developmental disabilities/adult services case manager;
• Approved a new establishment license for Royal Blends, LLC in Royalton;
• Approved an interim use permit — as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission — for Jason and Carrie Frank to establish a sawmill in Pike Creek Township;
• Approved a request to purchase an Audio Manager Pro license for the Department of Motor Vehicles’ speaker system. It is a one-time cost to Shi of $2,557;
• Approved for the County/Club Trail Agreement and passed a resolution supporting the Eastern Morrison County 4-Wheeler Club and Soo Line South Recreational Trail funding;
• Heard a report on the progress of all 2021 road construction projects;
• Authorized the final payment to Marvin Tretter Inc. after completion of two county bridge projects;
• Approved a resolution to relinquish a portion of right of way on County State Aid Highway 4;
• Authorized the cooperative agreement between the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Morrison County for design, construction and inspection of the future Camp Ripley State Veterans Trail crossing at Hay Creek;
• Authorized Public Works to enter into a grant agreement with Employment Enterprises Inc. to provide $100,000 to complete its revenue needed for a proposed glass recycling project;
• Authorized an agreement to enter into the revised contract extension for the landfill management services with Little Falls Waste;
• Thanked Morrison County Engineer Steve Backowski for his 37 years of service to the organization. Tuesday marked his final County Board meeting before his retirement.
“I really appreciate working with you all these years, and I thank you very much,” said Board Chair Mike Wilson. “You’ve left our county in great shape.”;
• Approved the contract for Morrison County Public Defender System child in need of protection or services cases between Scott Wonderlich, public defender, and Morrison County for a two-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2022; and
• Appointed Larry Korf, Mark Fyten, Dave Fischer and Greg Gangl to another two-year term on the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District Board, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
