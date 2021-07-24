Mason Samuels loves to compete.
Whether on the baseball diamond or in the show ring, the 12-year-old Morrison County resident is not afraid to put in the work necessary to be the best. At the Morrison County Fair, that work is put to the test during the swine show.
“He’s a very competitive kid,” said Mason’s dad, Brett. “He plays travel baseball down in the cities. We split a lot of time between baseball and pigs. So, he gets to compete with this, and he loves to compete.”
Showing swine is in his blood. Mason represents the third generation of the Samuels family to show their mettle in the show ring.
It started with his grandfather, Mark Samuels, and was passed down to Brett, who grew up in rural Kansas. Mason was quick to pick up the baton, starting to show swine in first grade.
He took a two-year hiatus while living in Pierz, but quickly got back into showing swine when his family moved to a farm northwest of Bowlus in May 2020. He showed at the Morrison County Fair for the first time last year, and already has four shows under his belt this year as part of the Minnesota Youth Swine Series.
Entering his second year competing at the Morrison County Fair, Mason has a couple of titles to defend. In 2020, his Duroc gilt, All Day, won Grand Champion Breeding Gilt and Champion Lightweight Cross.
He entered two pigs in the fair last year. This year, he is raising six. He is hoping they are in prime form when fair time rolls around.
“It depends when they were born, too,” Mason said. “The earlier they’re born, they’re really good for these jackpot shows. But if they’re later, they’re going to be smaller. So they’re just gonna get out-muscled by the rest of the pigs. Ours are born for later shows — county fair, state fair.”
Mason said it felt good to do well in Morrison County last year, and he admitted it has inspired him to work extra hard in preparing for the 2021 Swine Show.
He knows his pigs inside and out; each with their own unique characteristics and personality traits. Bertha and Stella are his Duroc gilts, while Bubba and Trout are his Duroc barrows. Catfish and Winnie are his crossbreds, and tend to be the most energetic of the bunch.
“These two are the crazy ones,” he said, pointing out Catfish and Winnie; the latter of whom took third place at a show earlier this summer. The former even has a funny story behind his name.
“We asked for a crossbred barrow,” Mason said. “And, for about a whole month, maybe two, we had never seen a picture of him. My mom thought we were getting catfished.”
The name stuck.
Bubba, Mason’s showmanship pig, is the “calmest and tamest” of the bunch, while Trout is one of his favorite barrows.
He gets to know them particularly well when they’re born right on his family’s farm. All of the Durocs were farrowed right in the barn where they still live.
Getting pigs ready for a show takes much more than just waiting until they’re the right size and age. It takes work every day, training them to walk and perform correctly while in the show ring, as well as breaking them of any bad habits.
“We have to walk them a lot to get them to where they’re OK with the whip and they’re really tame,” Mason said. “We try to condition them every day, sometimes twice a day, as well. The right feed also helps them look a lot better.”
Mason also helps them with holding their heads up while walking around the ring. Brett added that, sometimes, they’ll be in the ring for 20 - 30 minutes at a time during larger shows, so conditioning is also important.
“We build up to it,” Brett said. “The guy who wants to run a mile isn’t gonna go out and run a mile the first day, right?”
That’s just getting them ready for the big day.
On the day of the show, Mason said their process is to go straight to the wash racks to get them cleaned up. They then condition the pig’s hair and use a spray foam to make them really shine in the ring.
Brett likened it to the way a weightlifter prepares for a competition.
“The more oily and shiny they look, the more their muscle has definition,” he said. “It helps them look more attractive.”
That muscle definition is important when the judges get a chance to look over the pigs. Mason said they typically look for big legs, big bones and a big rib cage, particularly on gilts. He said they like a wide chest, and make sure the pigs land nicely on their feet with their toes pointed forward while walking.
Though Mason’s pigs were not, as of about a month before the fair, quite perfect from a showmanship standpoint, he said they were getting there. Going to shows through the Minnesota Youth Swine Series and market shows has helped prepare him for what the pigs, and Mason himself, need to work on to bring home the blue ribbon again this year.
“We’re there more to learn and see where we’re at with our stuff,” Brett said. “And, because we’re more trying to raise (pigs) to be competitive at the state level, we’re not quite there yet, but we’re gonna get there.”
Mason is used to having to work for the success he has had in the show ring. At his county fair in Kansas, he said there was typically 250-300 pigs entered in the show. Brett estimated there were about 60 in Morrison County last year.
Coming from what Mason deemed, “Pig Central” in south-central Kansas, he knew he’d have his work cut out for him at every show. He’s learned it’s not much different in Minnesota, as he has gone to shows where single families have entered 12 or 13 pigs, each one of which had its own air conditioned trailer pen.
Brett said he gets better each time out. As Mason’s dad, that’s all he can ask for.
“The best part is just, he gets outside, and he’s coming into the barn,” Brett said. “He has chores to do. He has to feed. He’s got to condition them. He’s got to wash them, just like he was doing a little bit ago. Just, he’s got to do that stuff. So, it gives him responsibility. There’s nothing better.”
Mason takes the hard work — and a fair share of past success — in stride. He is ready to get in the ring and compete, but he is not letting thoughts about defending his 2020 titles distract him from the task at hand.
“I have no real expectations, but goals,” he said. “My goal is to, hopefully, win the market barrow class with either Trout, Bubba or Catfish; and to win a class with one of my gilts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.