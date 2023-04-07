Students and staff at Mary of Lourdes School put in extra effort this year to raise $22,595 through the Catholic United Financial Raffle and helped achieve the program’s 10th year in a row of raising more than one million for Catholic schools in the Upper Midwest.

Since Jan. 13, students of Mary of Lourdes sold $5 raffle tickets as part of the Catholic United Financial Raffle, a fundraising program provided free of charge by sponsor Catholic United Financial since 2009. Mary of Lourdes is one of 85 schools in Minnesota and South Dakota that participated in 2023 and raised a combined total of $1.389 million for Catholic Education. The school exceeded its fundraising goal of $18,000.

