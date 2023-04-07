Students and staff at Mary of Lourdes School put in extra effort this year to raise $22,595 through the Catholic United Financial Raffle and helped achieve the program’s 10th year in a row of raising more than one million for Catholic schools in the Upper Midwest.
Since Jan. 13, students of Mary of Lourdes sold $5 raffle tickets as part of the Catholic United Financial Raffle, a fundraising program provided free of charge by sponsor Catholic United Financial since 2009. Mary of Lourdes is one of 85 schools in Minnesota and South Dakota that participated in 2023 and raised a combined total of $1.389 million for Catholic Education. The school exceeded its fundraising goal of $18,000.
“To achieve this level of success for 10 straight years is a testimony to the dedication of Catholic school families and staff, and the communities that surround them,” said Michael Ahles, president and CEO of program sponsor Catholic United Financial. “We’re honored that we could unite our 75,000-plus members of Catholic United with the students and staff of Mary of Lourdes and the community of Little Falls. Congratulations on an amazing program.”
The six-week selling period concluded Feb. 26. As the tickets were sold and money came in, families and staff counted their results, knowing that they would keep every dollar their school raised. Catholic United Financial provided all promotional materials, raffle tickets and prizes for the program at no cost to each school.
Funds raised by participating schools, like Mary of Lourdes School are used to enhance school programs and facilities, including funding field trips, building playgrounds, supplementing tuition costs and providing new education technology.
