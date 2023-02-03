Malae Nolan

Little Falls Community High School announced that Malae Nolan has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Polly and Bert Taylor and Cheyenne Nolan.

In addition to being on the honor roll during her entire high school career, Nolan was named to the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior and named a Little Falls High School Student of the Month during her sophomore year.

