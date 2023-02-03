Little Falls Community High School announced that Malae Nolan has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Polly and Bert Taylor and Cheyenne Nolan.
In addition to being on the honor roll during her entire high school career, Nolan was named to the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior and named a Little Falls High School Student of the Month during her sophomore year.
Nolan is active in athletics and the fine arts department at LFCHS. Volleyball is her sport of choice in the fall and track and field keeps her busy in the spring. When she isn’t busy with athletics, a logical place to look for Nolan might be in the band room. She is a skilled musician who has devoted much time to Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band and the Musical Pit and her talents have been recognized not only locally but also statewide through her selection to the MMEA All-State Band.
As a sophomore, Nolan developed a love of the world of performance when she became involved in the One Act Play and Speech. She has since become a member of the Drama Club. Competing in Knowledge Bowl and serving as a LINK leader during her junior and senior years rounds out her resume.
“I have known Malae all four years of high school as her band director and have had the utmost privilege to watch her grow from a shy ninth grader into a confident young woman and leader her senior year,” said Todd Peterson, LFCHS band director. “Malae’s commitment and enthusiasm to each facet of her life is incredible. She not only maintains terrific grades in the classroom, but does so while being involved in numerous extracurriculars, as an athlete, scholar, actress and musician.
“Additionally, Malae has a persistence that drives her desire for achievement. Whether it’s leading her saxophone section in the Minnesota All-State Symphonic Band, serving on the volleyball court, discussing the correct answer with her peers in Knowledge Bowl, or acting on the stage, Malae gives her very best, which makes those around her even better. And she does so while being encouraging, kind and respectful,” he said.
“Simply put, Malae Nolan is the definition of a well-rounded, model student. I am very proud of all of Malae’s accomplishments and am excited to see how she uses her talents to be a force for good in the future,” Peterson said.
In her spare time, Nolan can be found playing saxophone, spending time in nature, participating in theatre and visiting her grandma. She also enjoys running, walking, skiing, skating and riding her horse, Rico.
Future plans of Nolan are to attend the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering where she will major in Environmental Engineering with a minor in music.
