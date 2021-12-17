Another six people were hospitalized, and two Morrison County residents died from COVID-19 between Dec. 10 - 16.
The additions during the past week brought the total numbers since the beginning of the pandemic to 370 and 84, respectively. Among those who are experiencing the more dire results of catching the virus, a majority have been unvaccinated.
According to Morrison County Public Health Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber, as of Tuesday, only two of the 12 people currently in the hospital were fully vaccinated. In order to be considered fully vaccinated, one must be two weeks removed from either their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Nienaber said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not yet added the booster to be included in the qualification as “fully vaccinated.”
“This number has been pretty consistent throughout this surge, meaning most of the hospitalized cases are not fully vaccinated,” Nienaber said. “One other thing to note is that vaccinated persons typically have shorter hospital stays overall than those that are not vaccinated.”
That trend bears out when compared to numbers reported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Though the numbers lag behind, the data released last week states that on Nov. 7, 3.309 million Minnesotans were considered fully vaccinated. Of them, 116,237 (3.15%) experienced a breakthrough case. The number of the vaccinated individuals who had to be hospitalized was 4,701 (.14%) and 839 (.02%) had died.
Morrison County still ranks toward the bottom of the state in terms of vaccination rate, with 47.7% of the county’s population being vaccinated, according to MDH. That ranks 81st among the 87 counties in Minnesota.
A total of 15,775 county residents had received one shot, as of Tuesday, which was up 139 from Dec. 7, and 14,691 were fully vaccinated. The latter number is an increase of 182 over the week before.
In terms of infections, Morrison County saw a decrease for the third consecutive week, though the CDC did report it still had a test positivity rate of 10.82%. A total of 98 new cases were reported between Dec. 10 - 16, an average of 14 per day. That brings the total number of county residents infected to 7,006 since the first local case was reported in April 2020.
As of Thursday, there were 198 active cases in the county, 31 less than on Dec. 9. Of those, 92 were in people with Little Falls ZIP codes. Motley and Royalton were at 20 each, which is a decrease for Motley and a slight increase for Royalton. Bowlus added a few cases during the past week to reach 14 active, Thursday. Pierz and Randall both had 13 active infections, with Swanville dropping to eight.
For the second week in a row, no school or congregate living facility in the county was included on MDH’s list of those with active outbreaks.
The COVID-19 stats for the state as a whole also dropped during the past week. A total of 23,215 new cases were added between Dec. 10 - 16, down from 30,983 the previous week. The state has reported a total of 975,447 total infections since the start of the pandemic, 11,771 of which were counted as re-infections among individuals who had already had the virus once.
Minnesota’s death numbers dropped a bit also, last week. Still, it passed a grim milestone by going over the 10,000 deaths mark. A total of 10,057 state residents have died from COVID-19, 243 in the past week.
Nationwide, the CDC reported 722,483 new infections and 7,111 deaths between Dec. 9 - 15. Both are down from the previous week.
