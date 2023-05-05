Luke Waltman

Little Falls Community High School announced that Luke Waltman has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for April. He is the son of Michael and Beth Waltman.

In addition to being on the Honor Roll during his years at LFCHS, Waltman has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities. A forward on the Flyers boys basketball team, Waltman prides himself on working hard and leading by example. Because of the way he carries himself, he was chosen to help captain the team during his senior year. It is these very same qualities that helped Waltman be a successful LINK leader as a junior and a senior. Additionally, Waltman was in choir during his freshman and sophomore years.

