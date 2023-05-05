Little Falls Community High School announced that Luke Waltman has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for April. He is the son of Michael and Beth Waltman.
In addition to being on the Honor Roll during his years at LFCHS, Waltman has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities. A forward on the Flyers boys basketball team, Waltman prides himself on working hard and leading by example. Because of the way he carries himself, he was chosen to help captain the team during his senior year. It is these very same qualities that helped Waltman be a successful LINK leader as a junior and a senior. Additionally, Waltman was in choir during his freshman and sophomore years.
Mellissa Miller, LFCHS English Language Arts teacher, said, “Luke is a remarkable individual who radiates positivity and energy in everything he does. I’ve had the privilege of having Luke in English 12 this year. His infectious enthusiasm, upbeat personality, and sense of humor make him fun to be around inside and outside of the classroom. He is a hardworking individual who strives to do his best at all times. Luke is the kind of person who not only gets the job done, but also lifts the spirits of those around him in the process. His dedication, perseverance, and unwavering optimism are truly inspiring. Luke knows how to bring the fun to learning!”
Volunteer activities of Waltman include participating in the Adopt-a-Highway Program, helping with his annual church bazaar, and coaching young athletes in the youth basketball program.
Favorite free time activities of Waltman include playing basketball, going trout fishing with his grandpa, hunting for deer, shopping for shoes and going to watch school sports.
Waltman will attend Central Lakes College in the fall to complete his generals.
