The month of February will feature a lot of activity at Great River Arts (GRA) in Little Falls.

The monthly Open Mic Nite is set for Thursday, Feb. 2. Sign-up begins at 6 p.m., show time at 7 p.m. This is an all-ages event open to all talents in a no-judgment zone. Guests can let their inner star shine on GRA’s stage. Prior to this month’s Open Mic Nite GRA will celebrate World Play Your Ukulele Day, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Guests can bring their own ukulele and music to play or stop by to learn about the instrument and try some out.

