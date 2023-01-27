The month of February will feature a lot of activity at Great River Arts (GRA) in Little Falls.
The monthly Open Mic Nite is set for Thursday, Feb. 2. Sign-up begins at 6 p.m., show time at 7 p.m. This is an all-ages event open to all talents in a no-judgment zone. Guests can let their inner star shine on GRA’s stage. Prior to this month’s Open Mic Nite GRA will celebrate World Play Your Ukulele Day, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Guests can bring their own ukulele and music to play or stop by to learn about the instrument and try some out.
The Gina Gaetz and Blair Treuer’s art exhibitions continue in GRA’s front and main galleries through the end of the month. To conclude her exhibition, Gina Gaetz will be teaching an Intro to Abstract Art Class Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
To celebrate Valentine’s Day Great River Arts will be hosting “Love Notes” by Vocal Envy Friday, Feb. 17, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show will feature love songs in classic a cappella, jazz and doo-wop styles. It can be a lighthearted night out with a sweetheart, family and/or friends.
Vocal Envy was formed in the late summer of 2015. After a community theater musical production, the show’s vocal director asked some cast members if they would like to start an a cappella group. The group first met a few weeks later and have been rehearsing approximately once a week ever since. The group has now performed over two dozen times and have had more than 15 members come and go. Vocal Envy is based in Central Minnesota and perform all genres of music, primarily musical theater, pop and jazz.
Another family friendly event planned is “Lights! Camera! Action!” an event presented by Great River Arts and The Falls Theater. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. There will be a showing of the movie The Little Princess, starring Shirley Temple starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature a raffle and a chance to take home an iconic movie poster of the winner’s choosing. Proceeds from this event will be split between GRA programming and lighting up the marquee on The Falls Theater. This event is free and open to the public.
For the month of February, Great River Arts will also be offering a variety of arts classes including “Beginning Calligraphy,” Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. At this class, participants will learn basic calligraphy practices, stroke sequencing,and more. They will learn the basic startup skills and techniques necessary for beginning calligraphy and create an inspired piece combining the use of calligraphy and painting.
GRA’s Sip and Paint class will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Valentine’s Day will be celebrated at this event, with a painting of two lovable bears. Participants can create a lovely gift or design it with their home in mind. Perfect for all skill levels, GRA staff will lead participants step by step through the process and at the end of the night they will go home with a completed work of art. All creation materials are provided in addition to instruction.
Keep up with Great River Arts events and happenings by visiting greatart.org, following GRA on Facebook, or signing up for the e-newsletter. Videos of GRA events and other community happenings can be found at its YouTube Channel, Great River TV.
Great River Arts is a community-supported art and cultural events center at 122 First St. SE, in the historic district of downtown Little Falls. Admission to the galleries and retail store is free and open to the public. Hours are Wednesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For more information or to register call (320) 632-0960 or visit www.greatart.org.
