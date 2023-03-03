Although central Minnesota is covered in snow, it is springtime at the library! Locally Growin’, the fundraising campaign at Great River Regional Library (GRRL), started Wednesday, March 1 and runs through Friday, March 31.
The Locally Growin’ campaign keeps donations 100% within the branch library of the donor’s choosing. Each library selects a specific “wish” item and a campaign goal. Over $26,000 was raised around the region in 2022 to support various goals. Each library’s goal is unique and focuses on its community’s interests and needs.
GRRL’s northern library locations are raising money for the following this year:
• Staples wishes to add Play2Learn kits, adults’ and children’s books and activity playsets to their library;
• Eagle Bend wishes to add Play2Learn kits, Lucky Day books and activity playsets to their library;
• Long Prairie wishes to add educational children’s activities and books;
• Grey Eagle wishes to add educational children’s activities and books;
• Swanville wishes to have children’s programming and supplies;
• Upsala wishes to have STEAM and nature programs;
• Little Falls wishes to add to their children’s area;
• Pierz wishes to add a Lane Walker book set and a Lucky Luke book set by Kevin Lovegreen;
• Royalton wishes to have a visit from the Minnesota Zoo’s Zoomobile, add a children’s play activity tower in the library and have educational children’s activities.
These are just a few of our libraries’ wishes across our six-county region. Stop by to learn what is growin’ at the local library. Pawtrons can learn more about the Locally Growin’ campaign and make a difference for their library by giving online at https://griver.org/library-news/locally-grow in-2023.
Great River Regional Library (GRRL) provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties.
