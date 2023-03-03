Little Falls Library sig

Although central Minnesota is covered in snow, it is springtime at the library! Locally Growin’, the fundraising campaign at Great River Regional Library (GRRL), started Wednesday, March 1 and runs through Friday, March 31.

The Locally Growin’ campaign keeps donations 100% within the branch library of the donor’s choosing. Each library selects a specific “wish” item and a campaign goal. Over $26,000 was raised around the region in 2022 to support various goals. Each library’s goal is unique and focuses on its community’s interests and needs.

