The Swanville City Council agreed to contact the city’s attorney regarding how to move forward in notifying residents not hooked up to city water that they need to be, and what steps could be taken to enforce that.
In 2009, the city of Swanville, by ordinance, required every resident to be hooked up to city water, said Mayor Sandy Lange. Those residents who were not hooked up to city water were given five years to do so.
Council Member Jim Molitor noted the city has a right to enforce that, referring to residents who have not yet hooked up to city water.
“What I think we need to do is have our attorneys look at it, and have a letter come from our city attorney so it has some clout,” he said. “They’ll know the legalities; they’ll know what we can push and what we can’t push ... if that means you’re giving them 90 days or 120 days to get hooked up, and leave it at that.”
Council Member Norm Carlson asked whether that was intended for all sandpoints in town.
“That’s for all city residents who can be hooked up to city water,” Molitor said.
“The attorneys will know what you can do legally,” he said.
Molitor said the city could try to negotiate, “But as long as it lays there, they’ll continue to do what they want,” he said.
“If that’s the city ordinance, then the ordinance needs to be enforced,” Molitor said.
He noted residents could have as many sandpoints as they want.
“But you have to be hooked up to city water and there are people who aren’t and that’s wrong,” he said.
Langer said she’d talk to the attorneys to see what they thought was best.
Swanville City Council Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Swanville City Council:
• Approved land use permits for Bryan Allen, to put in 13-by-20 foot and 10-by-10 foot cement slabs; for Diane Cornell to do cement work to detour rain by her garage and replace front steps/sidewalk on north of her house; and for Frank Gessell to add a 20-by-20 foot cement slab;
• Approved a three-day on-sale liquor license for the Swanville Lions for the carnival, set for July 8, 9 and 10;
• Noted Maintenance Man Lonny Hutchins is looking at a way to lock the grill located in the Swanville Park, because it is being used by those in the park who have not rented the pavilion, leaving those who have rented the pavilion without a grill to use. In addition, Mayor Sandy Lange suggested the city look into getting some smaller charcoal grills for general use;
• Lamented the cost of nearly $10,000 for a historic study done on the city’s water tower, especially since nothing of significance was found as to its historic value. The study was done upon the advice of the city’s engineer, Moore Engineering, to prevent issues down the road when the city takes the tower down to replace it with a new water system;
• Learned there were no updates on water storage tank plan, since the bonding bill in the state Legislature did not get passed. “We don’t know how the money is going to go; maybe there will be a special session,” Lange said; and
• Learned the Swanville Museum is moving forward. Lange said they are still waiting for cabinets to be made. Organizers are working to have it up and running by the time of the Swanville Carnival, July 8, she said.
