In business Tuesday, with Mayor Sandy Lange and Council Member Tony Maciej absent, the Swanville City Council:
• Heard an update on the city’s pump house plans from Sarah Brunsvold and Clif Allen of Moore Engineering. The preliminary plans were just for the Council’s information. Allen said there was no new on the grant funding for the project, although Mayor Sandy Lange had testified before the state Legislature about the city’s need. Allen also noted that this project would most likely have the same issues with chain supply demand as everything else;
• Approved a contract with Long Prairie Sanitation for fluctuating fuel adjustments due to higher fuel prices. As the prices for fuel increase, so will the fuel adjustment and as they go down, so will the fuel adjustment charged to the city;
• Heard a report from Clerk Julie Hollerman about the March 22 break-in at the Swanville Center and city office. Hollerman said the suspect broke in the back door, busted the window, used a crow bar to pry the door open and came into the senior center. She said they didn’t do a lot of damage — one filing cabinet was ruined, they took out the AED ad broke into Hollmeran’s office, with papers found all over. They stole $380 in cash, on hand because Hollerman said she hadn’t made the deposit that day, and stole the candy jar that Hollerman had just filled. Insurance is expected to cover all the damage, Hollerman said;
• Noted Saturday, May 7, had been set as the city’s annual cleanup day for city residents. Notices will be put in all residents’ bills;
• Noted the Board of Equalization meeting was set for Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. at the Swanville Complex;
• Discussed delinquent bills and asked Hollerman to create a report showing accounts past the 90 days overdue that the current report shows.
The next meeting of the Swanville City Council is Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at the Swanville Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.