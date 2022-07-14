Great River Arts will present “Schommer and Shynes — Storytellers: Tales and Songs from the Road.” It’s an evening of comedy, storytelling and music by Jason Schommer and Michael Shynes, Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m. at the Great River Arts Center in historic downtown Little Falls.
In “Storytellers: Tales and Songs form the Road,” these two accomplished performers revisit unbelievable tales of their (mis)adventures on the road, offer a revealing peek behind the scenes, and share the ups and downs of this great roller coaster called “life.”
Whether it is navigating an icy stage in Poland or dealing with 400 rowdy and drunk marines in Japan, to falling off a stage during Battle of the Bands or facing a disgruntled audience over a joke gone awry the show must go on. Tales of audiences gone wrong, shameless hecklers, mistaken identity, and an infamous performance at a class reunion will bring the audience to the edge of their seat with laughter and anticipation of what happens next.
“Storytellers” takes all the crash and burn moments in the entertainment industry and turns them into outrageously funny tales of showbiz and the nerves of steel needed to keep the dream alive. As they say, it really isn’t about the destination … but rather the crazy journey to get there. Do not miss this unique evening of non-stop laughter and incredible music.
Schommer is a stand-up comedian and storyteller who spent two years as the opening act for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and toured with Anderson regularly. As a stand up comic, Schommer has performed all over the USA as well as Canada and for the U.S. Military in Japan. Schommer has also been heard nationally with numerous appearances on The Moth Radio Hour as well as featured on the podcast, and so much more.
Shynes is a Midwest born singer songwriter with a Platinum Record in Poland. Being a self-taught musician from Little Falls, Shynes chased an unlikely dream and built a career out of nothing more than pure hustle and soulful songwriting. While Shynes’ music may be difficult to define, the intent behind it is the unifying ingredient; the unmistakable truth that it never strives to be anything less than genuine and authentic. From humble beginnings, he has worked to become one of the most sought after performers in the Midwest and now plays to standing room only crowds. Shynes recently released his fourth full length album “Cinematic Love” to rave reviews.
All seating is general admission with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (320) 632-0960, at the Great River Arts office during business hours, or at the door. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.greatart.org
