Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen is expanding the candidate pool to fill the upcoming vacancy of the Morrison County Jail administrator position.
Current Jail Administrator Scott MacKissock is set to retire, Dec. 30. Larsen said there was previously a post for a jail administrator both internally and externally. From that, he garnered about five to seven external candidates.
“I can tell you that two candidates showed up,” Larsen said. “One of the external candidates was a standout, and that person has moved on to another position within the county.”
He plans to repost the position, but did not want to go about it the same way, “knowing that I’m probably going to be getting the same pool of candidates.” In searching for other options, he reached out to the director of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) asking for feedback from throughout the state.
Particularly, he wanted to know if there are jail administrators within the state who are licensed law enforcement officers. As of Nov. 23, he said he was still receiving information, but had heard from at least 10 - 12 jails within the state who do employ licensed officers as jail administrators.
“What does that mean for us?” Larsen asked, rhetorically. “I can tell you, internally I definitely have some qualified candidates that would put in that are currently licensed. The problem is, they don’t want to lose their retirement package. Their retirement package now is, they pay into police and fire. They’re not in a corrections and/or a coordinated fund like our dispatchers are.”
As the employer, allowing a licensed administrator to stick with the police and fire retirement program would mean the county would have to contribute more to that individual’s retirement. The original job posting was for only non-licensed personnel, but Larsen came before the County Board, Nov. 23, to get its blessing to expand the search to licensed individuals.
The pay scale for the position will not change. The only difference would be, if a licensed officer was hired as the next jail administrator, they would be able to stay on their current retirement plan. Currently, the jail administrator is paid retirement through a corrections fund.
Right now, a jail administrator at pay grade 31 with the correction fund would have an annual employer contribution of $5,687.50 – $7,483.84 — or 8.75% — with an employee contribution of $3,789.50 – $4,986..38, or 5.83%. If the jail administrator at the same pay grade were to be enrolled in the police and fire fund, the employer contribution would be $11,505 – $15,138.73 — 17.7% — while the employee contribution would be $7,670 – $10,092.49, or 11.8%. The employer contribution is a difference of $5,817.50 – $7,654.73, annually.
Breaking that down even further, Larsen said a licensed county deputy on the police and fire plan would receive an annual employer contribution of $9,391.76 – $12,362.81. The difference in what the county was paying toward retirement for that licensed employee as jail administrator as opposed to a deputy would be $2,113.24 – $2,775.92.
“That’s kind of the route I want to go, because I think we owe it to Morrison County and the public that we serve,” Larsen said. “This is a big position. I don’t take this lightly. This is someone that — they’re like my second in command. They’re overseeing the daily operations of the jail, which is very, very important.”
If Larsen were to hire a licensed officer as the next jail administrator and they wanted to keep their current retirement plan, the County Board would have to approve that via a resolution. However, if a non-licensed individual were hired, they would not be eligible to be part of the police and fire fund and would therefore pay into the corrections fund.
“You can’t really pick,” said Brad Vold, who was acting as interim co-county administrator at the meeting. “If you’re already licensed, then you can stay in the licensed, but if you’re not licensed, you can’t move to the licensed pension fund.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if there could be a savings to the county in terms of the new administrator’s rate of pay. Particularly, he was referring to the fact MacKissock would likely be at a higher grade than someone who was brought in at the base level.
Larsen said that would most likely be the case. The only exception would be if he were able to hire a licensed administrator from somewhere else — such as another county — who wanted to remain at their current pay. If that were the case, he would have to receive approval from the Board.
“But, normally, yes,” Larsen said. “If someone’s coming in, we’re going to be putting them at a step less than where our current jail administrator’s at.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked what would happen if the candidate Larsen wanted to hire was a licensed officer fresh out of school — or perhaps even one who was license-eligible. He asked, in that case, if the new administrator would be eligible to join the police and fire retirement fund, even if they didn’t necessarily even know about the difference between it and the corrections plan.
Larsen said such a scenario is not likely. That is because he’s going to look for someone in a licensed candidate who has experience as a leader and has the ability to be visible to the public. He would be looking for a well-rounded individual, in that regard.
“Again, we’re looking for someone to bring in that leadership package, someone who’s motivated, someone who’s going to continue to have a drive to bring in revenue for our jail and for this county,” he said.
Vold and Larsen also pointed out that having a licensed officer as the jail administrator would create efficiencies within the organization. Namely, if there was an incident within the jail, they would be able to investigate it themselves and not have to call in a deputy to do so. Larsen added that they would be able to help with transporting and escorting inmates who are particularly unruly, and to be in charge of security of the courts.
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked, through his communication with other sheriffs throughout the state, if Larsen felt confident opening up to licensed candidates would give him a larger pool from which to choose.
“I’m aware of licensed deputies who are leaders on the street that would be interested,” Larsen said. “I’m assuming if I were to push this out, there would be other licensed staff externally, whether they’re in a jail setting or a command staff setting on the road, per se, doing officer functions.”
Blaine said he felt, given the importance of the position, expanding the pool of candidates was the “right thing to do.” Winscher, Jelinski, Mike LeMieur and Board Chair Mike Wilson expressed their support, as well.
The request did not require a formal vote.
“I’m hoping, like Brad said, I’m trying to get in here quick enough where we can hopefully get approval from the Board so we can move forward immediately,” Larsen said.
