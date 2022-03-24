The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public as part of its ongoing investigation into the November 7, 2016, murder of Terrence “Terry” Brisk. Brisk was found deceased on wooded property in Belle Prairie Township, approximately eight miles northeast of Little Falls.
The sheriff’s office is seeking information about a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area the day Brisk was killed. Brisk was hunting on property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne and Jewel roads when someone shot him with his own gun. Investigators consider the blue van/minivan to be a vehicle of interest in the investigation.
A $30,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk’s murder.
“We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in this case,” said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen. “Maybe it was something you observed, something you heard, or maybe it’s a vehicle or person you observed in the area on the date of the incident. Whatever information you may have about this case, we want to hear from you.”
Contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1 (800) 222-TIPS [8477]. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota on www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or send a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES [274637]. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward if information leads to an arrest.
