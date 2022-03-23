Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen is asking for the public’s help with information regarding burglaries that took place in Upsala and Swanville, Tuesday, March 22.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that Tuesday morning, the office received two reports of business burglaries in the cities of Upsala and Swanville, Johnson Insurance on Museum Blvd. in Upsala and Swanville City Hall on DeGraff Avenue in Swanville.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that sometime between Monday evening on Monday, March 21, and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, these burglaries took place.
In Upsala, the suspect entered Johnson Insurance through a window on the northwest side of the building. A large amount of cash, along with several quarters were reported stolen. In Swanville, the suspect entered city hall through the back door on the east side of the building and a small amount of cash was reported stolen.
A white Jeep Hatchback, unknown make or model was reported to be near Johnson Insurance Monday at 10 p.m. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with the driver/owner of this vehicle as they may have information regarding these burglaries.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance if they witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas during the time frames listed above.
Anyone with information regarding these burglaries, is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.
