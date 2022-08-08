Minnesota businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding from June 23 to 24 may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced. Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz dated July 21, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA.

Businesses and residents in the declared area can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA. The declaration covers Morrison County and the adjacent counties of Benton, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Stearns and Todd in Minnesota.

