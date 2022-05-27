A May 12 storm demolished the Pierz city shop on Highway 25, on the north end of Pierz. Now, the City Council has to decide how to move forward with rebuilding and what funds to use to pay for it.
City Administrator Bob Otremba said he met with an insurance adjuster from the League of Minnesota Insurance Trust. The city is insured for $150,000 on the building and $50,000 for content, with insurance paying 150% of those amounts, so $300,000.
Otremba said with the $150,000 coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund that could possibly be used, and $50,000 that has been set aside for a salt shed, that could be an additional $200,000, so $500,000, to allow the city to expand the shop.
Otremba said he’d like to meet with Public Works Supervisor Eric Gaffke and Mayor Dave Fischer and Council Member Don Bujalski as the Public Works Committee, to go through the process of what the city will look at in terms of rebuilding, or what will be done there.
“If we’re going to look at that whole area — we are talking about a salt shed, been talking about one for a long time — in my mind, it would be good to lay out that whole four or five acres, whatever we have up there, get all the drainage correct, get all the heights correct and at least plan out the site properly for the next 50 years, now that we have that chance,” Otremba said.
“We have to build the shop before the fall. I feel like that’s super important. What process or what are we looking for is some discussion,” Otremba said.
Council Member Lynn Egan asked if there was money available now that it will hopefully be declared a disaster and eligible for funding.
Otremba said he had been in contact with Victoria MacKissock, the emergency services manager with the county.
“I did put our shop in there. She said, ‘We realize that cities have insurance, but the FEMA money goes above and beyond that,’ and I just said that shop might be $500,000. She just said there’s potential we could get some money there,” Otremba said.
City staff is tracking time spent, and the debris cleanup is covered by insurance and FEMA. All is being tracked and will be submitted to the county.
Fischer said it’s not realistic to think that the city can build a building that size for $300,000.
“Maybe we need to look at how that building was built; why did it get blown away, that shouldn’t happen,” Fischer said.
“Maybe we take this opportunity to, and like you said, to take a look at it up there and just see what we want and how we want to do it and plan it for the future and do it right,” Fischer said.
Egan felt that was a good start.
“That way you know — look at what we have to have today — at least it’s a nice plan,” she said. “Determine what we want to spend at that point. We don’t know what it’s going to cost.”
Council Member Jacque Ballou felt the city should get quotes on it and get it “on the map” to get done what is needed to be done by winter and get the rest done in the spring.
“We get some quotes and get a guarantee, some sort of lockdown on pricing, that way we get most of what we need done now, and the rest in spring,” she said. “We can’t control inflation, so the longer we wait on things we know we need done, the more expensive it’s going to get done regardless. If the monies are going to cover what we need to get done, and use the money for other things we need, I think it would be fair to get the ball rolling immediately.”
Otremba said the city went through some storms a few years ago and was able to get $10,000 to $15,000 as reimbursement for electric costs.
This year, Otremba said most of the electrical issues in town were transmission issues from Little Falls.
“So, I mean that causes the whole town to be out,” he said. “We had four different transmission outages.”
Otremba said he put in a request to an engineer in Little Falls to just see some kind of summary and some action points coming out of that.
“There was a point in the storm Thursday the 12th, where they tried to feed us off a different substation and that didn’t hold. That’s something they could maybe look at and see potential for the future,” he said.
Otremba said as far the city-wide electricity, one primary line was down from the May 8 storm, and for the May 12 storm, two or three other outages, but “nothing major.”
Damage was done at the park complex, with about 30 trees lost.
Otremba said Parks Superintendent Zach Baert had most of the trees taken care of.
“These trees were huge pine trees that got uprooted and kudos to our staff down there and uptown; they made it happen the last couple of weeks,” Otremba said. “Those are hard things to work through. I really appreciate all they did there.”
Egan asked whether aid dollars were available for that also.
For sure cleanup, Otremba said.
Fischer said he’d like to see something from Minnesota Power as to why.
“I think we know why — I think trees were going down on lines. Those lines are supposed to be protected from the trees,” Fischer said.
Otremba said Minnesota Power did a great job.
“Their crews did a great job, responding and those guys were working around the clock for a week straight,” he said.
Bujalski said whenever anybody plants a tree they don’t look up to where the power line is above it.
“Thirty years later, the tree is growing right through it,” he said. “A lot of times, look up before you plant, just because of that.”
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved concrete permits for Eric Boser, Cody Court; Morris Young, Main Street South; Vivian Struffert, Robert Street; Steve and Nancy Weisz, Robert Street South; Baylie Preimesberger, First Avenue Northeast; Bob’s Lumber on Edward Street South; and Mark Bednar, on Third Avenue Northeast; and a building permit for Jean Flicker, Vincent Street South;
• Approved a concrete permit for Shelley Funeral Home on Main Street, to replace 150 feet of curb and sidewalk, but doubled the permit fee to $60, since the work was done before the permit was applied for;
• Approved a building permit for Dave Fischer, on behalf of the JV Baseball field, to replace a dugout and netting damaged during the storm. Since the work was done before the permit was obtained, the $193.50 fee was doubled;
• Approved a $1,000 donation to the Pierz Legion Park Board for work on the Hellie Field (Pierz baseball diamonds), as has been done in the past;
• Approved resolution No. 2022-0523-1, a grant application to the Legislative Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) Environmental and Natural Resources and Trust Fund for Property Acquisition and Master Planning Funding for the Pierz Park and Campground Expansion project, since the city was not granted the funds during the Legislative session; and
• Scheduled a Council/Economic Development Authority meeting for Monday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m., to discuss Tyler Kloss’s request to build a storage facility in Industrial Park, instead of the cabinet making business he originally planned.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m.
