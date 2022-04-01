At its workshop Monday, March 28, the Pierz City Council:
• Learned that the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) grant funds the city had applied for have not yet been awarded, so it is not known if the city would receive any. The city was hoping for the $200,000 grant money to go toward its campground/golf course expansion project. Mayor Dave Fischer said the next round of grants begins May 26;
• Learned from Fischer that he had been approached by several residents who wanted to dedicate the new trail to a former resident, Dr. R.J. Stein;
• Heard from Planning and Zoning Member Jim Gerwing that members of the community had approached him asking why the Council did not video record its workshops to post online, as it does its regular meetings; and
• Discussed wages for employees at the clubhouse/golf course, specifically why the raises requested this year are a bit higher than in years past. Pierz Clubhouse Manager Mary Caughey said the proposed increases were higher for a few returning employees, because these employees showed up and did their jobs very well, as well as for retention. She asked that wages for new employees start a bit higher to attract more applicants.
During the regular meeting, which followed the workshop, the Council:
• Approved the city’s audit as presented by Ashley Meagher of Schlenner, Wenner & Co., who gave a clean opinion, with no issues or errors and nothing unusual;
• Approved hiring Brianna Haberman at $13 per hour, Elizabeth King at $13 per hour and Jessica Lattrell at $12 per hour at the Pierz Clubhouse;
• Approved an increase in pay from $18 to $22 per hour for Phil Scribner, who works part-time in the Public Works Department, as requested by Public Works Supervisor Eric Gaffke;
• Approved a 50-cent fee increase for garbage drive-by and pickup, going to $6 for the drive-by fee, $6.50 for one 65-gallon can and $3.75 for a recycling charge, effective April 20;
• Accepted a recycling grant in the amount of $4,069.98 from Morrison County, with a cleanup day scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Pioneer Elementary School.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m.
