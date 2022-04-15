During the Pierz meeting Monday, April 11, the Pierz City Council:
• Accepted the bid for labor from Irrigation by Design at a cost of $174,931 to install irrigation on the nine holes of golf being added at the golf course. This was one of two bids received, said Mayor Dave Fischer, with the other being considerably higher. It is about $25,000 higher than anticipated, Fischer said. having estimated about $150,000. He said bids were sent to five different companies, with only two sending in bids.
• Approved building permits for James Caza to put in a cement driveway at his home on Edward Street North; for Premium Concrete to put in a 40-by-40-foot concrete slab on the east property line; and permits for 20 duplex buildings for South park Townhomes;
• Approved an update to the fee schedule to reflect an increase of 50 cents for the drive-by pickup fee for solid waste;
• Approved a donation of $1,500 to Pierz Oktoberfest, as it has been done in the past;
• Was reminded that the Board of Appeals and Equalization had been set for April 14, at 1 p.m. and three council members had to be present;
• Heard from City Administrator Bob Otremba that the golf course could possibly open April 19, weather permitting. He said the covers were off the course so the high school golf team could practice;
• Heard an update from Fischer about the park complex improvements, specifically the new nine holes of golf. He said topsoil was being moved out there and shaping the greens will begin where the shaping the greens. He said the irrigation was now pinned down and the greens work was pinned down; and
• In light of the fact that the city had not heard whether it would receive a grant it applied for to purchase the gravel pit near the city’s campgrounds, and that the state Legislature was to take an Easter break, Otremba said if the state Legislature did not get around to appropriating those funds, he would re-apply for the grant again May 26.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m.
