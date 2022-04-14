Nathan Wesenberg has launched his campaign to be the next state senator for District 10 that includes Morrison, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Aitkin, Benton, Kanabec and Isanti counties.
Republican delegates from across the district gathered in Milaca on April 1 to vote for who to endorse for state senate at the Republican Party’s Endorsing Convention.
“There was tons of energy for our campaign at the convention,” Wesenberg said.
“Republicans are sick and tired of the do-nothing career politicians that have failed them for years,” he said.
Wesenberg was born and raised in Little Falls and still lives there with his wife, Dr. Jenny Wesenberg,and their three children. A lifelong Republican, he is a trained wildlife biologist and worked for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. He has been an active organizer in Morrison County, pushing back against what he views as illegal and unconstitutional lockdowns.
“People want a fresh face who isn’t a part of the political class and someone who will fight for their values, not be a rubber stamp for party leadership,” he said. “Our country is not recognizable to the one I grew up in. We need to fight back now, to save our nation for our children and future generations.”
Wesenberg said he is running to stop the madness of what he feels are illegal and unconstitutional COVID policies as well as to institute election integrity with Voter ID laws, auditing an disclosure of the voter rolls, pass Constitutional Carry, restoring people’s individual, God-given, constitutionally protected rights, Stand Your Ground laws to protect families and businesses, Life At Conception legislation to protect the unborn, ending income tax laws that steal from people and to punish criminals who commit violent crimes.
