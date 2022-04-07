9,080 cases, 1 more than yesterday, for Morrison County as of 11 a.m., April 6, 2022, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Data is no longer updated on weekends by the MDH.
- Total deaths Morrison County: 104
- Total Minnesota Positive Cases (including reinfections - cumulative): 1,432,617
- Newly reported cases: 627
- Newly-reported deaths: 5
- Total Minnesota Deaths: 12,434
- Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 5,687
- Total cases requiring hospitalization (cumulative): 61,732
- Total cases hospitalized in ICU (cumulative): 11,416
Cases by county:
|County
|Total confirmed cases
|Total probable cases
|Total cases
|Total deaths
|Aitkin
|2,753
|192
|2,945
|61
|Anoka
|79,122
|19,252
|98,374
|793
|Becker
|7,549
|1,244
|8,793
|92
|Beltrami
|9,934
|2,060
|11,994
|125
|Benton
|13,149
|859
|14,008
|174
|Big Stone
|1,294
|88
|1,382
|8
|Blue Earth
|17,300
|584
|17,884
|98
|Brown
|6,226
|301
|6,527
|81
|Carlton
|6,585
|2,281
|8,866
|96
|Carver
|21,430
|5,186
|26,616
|116
|Cass
|6,374
|628
|7,002
|80
|Chippewa
|2,927
|144
|3,071
|48
|Chisago
|12,440
|2,062
|14,502
|120
|Clay
|14,158
|5,601
|19,759
|123
|Clearwater
|1,702
|451
|2,153
|30
|Cook
|544
|10
|554
|4
|Cottonwood
|2,281
|937
|3,218
|41
|Crow Wing
|14,320
|1,601
|15,921
|168
|Dakota
|88,327
|21,595
|109,922
|769
|Dodge
|5,569
|102
|5,671
|21
|Douglas
|9,083
|1,796
|10,879
|116
|Faribault
|3,595
|176
|3,771
|50
|Fillmore
|4,682
|92
|4,774
|24
|Freeborn
|8,461
|614
|9,075
|74
|Goodhue
|12,499
|593
|13,092
|130
|Grant
|1,287
|179
|1,466
|12
|Hennepin
|257,222
|41,282
|298,504
|2,568
|Houston
|4,284
|246
|4,530
|18
|Hubbard
|4,393
|535
|4,928
|59
|Isanti
|8,492
|1,578
|10,070
|117
|Itasca
|10,452
|564
|11,016
|145
|Jackson
|1,576
|565
|2,141
|17
|Kanabec
|3,224
|260
|3,484
|55
|Kandiyohi
|12,996
|409
|13,405
|138
|Kittson
|943
|96
|1,039
|27
|Koochiching
|2,311
|394
|2,705
|37
|Lac qui Parle
|1,564
|173
|1,737
|28
|Lake
|1,766
|301
|2,067
|28
|Lake of the Woods
|732
|31
|763
|6
|Le Sueur
|6,052
|417
|6,469
|51
|Lincoln
|1,137
|76
|1,213
|6
|Lyon
|6,313
|727
|7,040
|72
|Mahnomen
|1,653
|105
|1,758
|17
|Marshall
|1,725
|361
|2,086
|23
|Martin
|5,108
|480
|5,588
|64
|McLeod
|9,657
|906
|10,563
|108
|Meeker
|5,597
|327
|5,924
|75
|Mille Lacs
|6,676
|539
|7,215
|114
|Morrison
|8,505
|575
|9,080
|104
|Mower
|11,332
|509
|11,841
|72
|Murray
|1,453
|574
|2,027
|16
|Nicollet
|7,647
|331
|7,978
|66
|Nobles
|5,950
|992
|6,942
|60
|Norman
|1,210
|281
|1,491
|13
|Olmsted
|40,211
|797
|41,008
|177
|Otter Tail
|11,091
|2,442
|13,533
|164
|Pennington
|2,367
|1,182
|3,549
|41
|Pine
|5,797
|1,205
|7,002
|67
|Pipestone
|1,749
|237
|1,986
|34
|Polk
|7,054
|1,793
|8,847
|105
|Pope
|2,812
|216
|3,028
|17
|Ramsey
|106,077
|17,932
|124,009
|1,330
|Red Lake
|675
|260
|935
|13
|Redwood
|3,503
|389
|3,892
|53
|Renville
|3,497
|234
|3,731
|56
|Rice
|16,609
|1,285
|17,894
|174
|Rock
|1,709
|620
|2,329
|34
|Roseau
|4,217
|249
|4,466
|44
|Scott
|32,081
|8,053
|40,134
|259
|Sherburne
|22,716
|4,504
|27,220
|180
|Sibley
|3,174
|336
|3,510
|24
|St. Louis
|39,620
|7,314
|46,934
|527
|Stearns
|48,235
|2,497
|50,732
|366
|Steele
|10,005
|334
|10,339
|61
|Stevens
|2,505
|122
|2,627
|13
|Swift
|2,169
|117
|2,286
|33
|Todd
|6,316
|442
|6,758
|57
|Traverse
|555
|296
|851
|10
|Wabasha
|5,444
|125
|5,569
|16
|Wadena
|3,490
|718
|4,208
|54
|Waseca
|5,122
|378
|5,500
|39
|Washington
|53,647
|13,135
|66,782
|478
|Watonwan
|2,845
|133
|2,978
|23
|Wilkin
|1,184
|469
|1,653
|22
|Winona
|12,448
|242
|12,690
|72
|Wright
|29,448
|7,053
|36,501
|304
|Yellow Medicine
|1,959
|570
|2,529
|29
|Unknown/missing
|691
|93
|784
|0
Source: Minnesota Department of Health
To paraphrase: If a million covid-19 deaths occur, those deaths are mere statistics; the covid-19 death only becomes a loss/tragedy when it is a loved one or acquaintance that died. Please don't wait for a loss/tragedy to occur
I thought this was all under control and going away. Seems it isnt.
