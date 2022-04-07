Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Tracker

9,080 cases, 1 more than yesterday, for Morrison County as of 11 a.m., April 6, 2022, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Data is no longer updated on weekends by the MDH.

  • Total deaths Morrison County: 104
  • Total Minnesota Positive Cases (including reinfections - cumulative): 1,432,617
  • Newly reported cases: 627
  • Newly-reported deaths: 5
  • Total Minnesota Deaths: 12,434
  • Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 5,687
  • Total cases requiring hospitalization (cumulative): 61,732
  • Total cases hospitalized in ICU (cumulative): 11,416

Cases by county:

CountyTotal confirmed casesTotal probable casesTotal casesTotal deaths
Aitkin2,7531922,94561
Anoka79,12219,25298,374793
Becker7,5491,2448,79392
Beltrami9,9342,06011,994125
Benton13,14985914,008174
Big Stone1,294881,3828
Blue Earth17,30058417,88498
Brown6,2263016,52781
Carlton6,5852,2818,86696
Carver21,4305,18626,616116
Cass6,3746287,00280
Chippewa2,9271443,07148
Chisago12,4402,06214,502120
Clay14,1585,60119,759123
Clearwater1,7024512,15330
Cook544105544
Cottonwood2,2819373,21841
Crow Wing14,3201,60115,921168
Dakota88,32721,595109,922769
Dodge5,5691025,67121
Douglas9,0831,79610,879116
Faribault3,5951763,77150
Fillmore4,682924,77424
Freeborn8,4616149,07574
Goodhue12,49959313,092130
Grant1,2871791,46612
Hennepin257,22241,282298,5042,568
Houston4,2842464,53018
Hubbard4,3935354,92859
Isanti8,4921,57810,070117
Itasca10,45256411,016145
Jackson1,5765652,14117
Kanabec3,2242603,48455
Kandiyohi12,99640913,405138
Kittson943961,03927
Koochiching2,3113942,70537
Lac qui Parle1,5641731,73728
Lake1,7663012,06728
Lake of the Woods732317636
Le Sueur6,0524176,46951
Lincoln1,137761,2136
Lyon6,3137277,04072
Mahnomen1,6531051,75817
Marshall1,7253612,08623
Martin5,1084805,58864
McLeod9,65790610,563108
Meeker5,5973275,92475
Mille Lacs6,6765397,215114
Morrison8,5055759,080104
Mower11,33250911,84172
Murray1,4535742,02716
Nicollet7,6473317,97866
Nobles5,9509926,94260
Norman1,2102811,49113
Olmsted40,21179741,008177
Otter Tail11,0912,44213,533164
Pennington2,3671,1823,54941
Pine5,7971,2057,00267
Pipestone1,7492371,98634
Polk7,0541,7938,847105
Pope2,8122163,02817
Ramsey106,07717,932124,0091,330
Red Lake67526093513
Redwood3,5033893,89253
Renville3,4972343,73156
Rice16,6091,28517,894174
Rock1,7096202,32934
Roseau4,2172494,46644
Scott32,0818,05340,134259
Sherburne22,7164,50427,220180
Sibley3,1743363,51024
St. Louis39,6207,31446,934527
Stearns48,2352,49750,732366
Steele10,00533410,33961
Stevens2,5051222,62713
Swift2,1691172,28633
Todd6,3164426,75857
Traverse55529685110
Wabasha5,4441255,56916
Wadena3,4907184,20854
Waseca5,1223785,50039
Washington53,64713,13566,782478
Watonwan2,8451332,97823
Wilkin1,1844691,65322
Winona12,44824212,69072
Wright29,4487,05336,501304
Yellow Medicine1,9595702,52929
Unknown/missing691937840

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

