Minnesota Power is responding safely and as quickly as possible to restore power after at least one tornado and severe thunderstorms caused significant damage throughout the western part of the state Monday, May 30.
Because of the scope and scale of the damage to power lines and other infrastructure, Minnesota Power expects this will be a multi-day outage for some customers. The storms hit much of Minnesota, and Minnesota Power expect to request assistance from utilities located outside of Minnesota to support the response. A round of severe storms early Monday left nearly 7,000 MN Power customers without power. Crews responded and restored power to about 6,000 customers. Another round of severe weather hit Monday afternoon and evening, including at least one confirmed tornado. Some crews were forced to shelter in place in Todd County before resuming restoration work related to the morning storms.
Multiple power lines and power poles are down across our service area, causing numerous outages affecting about 14,000 customers as of 8 p.m. Monday.
The hardest hit areas include Little Falls, Eagle Bend, Clarissa, Browerville, Pequot Lakes, Crosby, Ironton, Deerwood, Nisswa, Pine River, Verndale and Pequot Lakes. Other outages are scattered across the region including the Iron Range area and International Falls as of 8 p.m. All available line crews are in the field working, though most damage assessment may not be possible until Tuesday morning.
The safety of Minnesota Power crews and customers is of top priority during this outage response. Stay clear of downed power lines, poles and wires. Keep pets and children away from those areas. Do not attempt to touch or lift any wire with poles or sticks. Do not get out of your vehicle on or near wires. All power lines should be considered energized and dangerous.
Minnesota Power asks for patience as it recognizes the inconvenience caused by the outages. Power restoration in this situation is a phased approach. Public safety and critical infrastructure are the first priorities. Crews begin with the larger transmission lines, move to the primary distribution lines, then move into neighborhoods to repair individual services.
This approach allows Minnesota Power to restore power to a larger number of customers as quickly as possible, helps eliminate exposure to hazardous safety conditions such as low-hanging energized lines, and allows crews to restore critical loads such as hospitals and public safety as quickly as possible. Damaged transformers serving multiple customers are repaired first, then transformers serving individual customers.
Some customers who have damage to their electric service meter and mast will need to contact an electrical contractor for repairs before Minnesota Power can restore power to the residence.
For the latest outage information, customers are encouraged to visit the Minnesota Power Outage Center at http://www.mnpower.com/OutageCenter, and download the Minnesota Power mobile app for smartphones and tablets at https://www.mnpower.com/MobileApp. Customers also can follow Minnesota Power on Facebook and Twitter to get outage updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.