Mike LeMieur, a lifelong resident of Morrison County, announces his intent to seek re-election to the Morrison County commissioner seat in District 1. Due to redistricting, the term will be for two years, and Morrison County District 1 will consist of the cities of Randall and Motley and the townships of Cushing, Darling, Green Prairie, Motley, Rosing, Scandia Valley, Ripley and Platte.
LeMieur is employed at the Camp Ripley Training Center as an airport rescue firefighter and is also employed by the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service as an EMT. He resides in Green Prairie Township with his wife, Julie, and their three sons, Elijah, Isaac and Nicholas.
LeMieur was first elected as Morrison County Commissioner for District 1 in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. He serves on the Public Health, Yellow Ribbon, HRA and Camp Ripley Citizens committees.
Active in his community, LeMieur served in the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2011-2012 for District 12B, representing Morrison and Crow Wing counties. LeMieur also served as a member and president of the Little Falls City Council and was elected to the Little Falls School Board in 2012. LeMieur is a retired member of the Little Falls Fire Department after serving 30 years.
LeMieur said he believes in fiscal responsibility and will work to protect the health and safety of the community.
“I believe government officials at every level must be both prudent and efficient in their policies and budgets and we must also be available to help those in need. I look forward to meeting and listening to the concerns of the people of District 1 in their homes, their family farms and their businesses,” he said.
LeMieur encourages people to contact him with any questions or concerns at (218) 251-5433 or mike.lemieur@gmail.com.
