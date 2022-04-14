Morrison County Commissioner Jeffrey J. Jelinski announced he will be running for re-election representing the “New District 2.” Due to “redistricting,” Jelinski, like several other commissioners, finds himself with new boundary lines.
No question, District 2 looks a lot different than it did two years ago, he said.
For Jelinski, District 2 now consists of Belle Prairie Township, a large part of the northeast quadrant of Little Falls (Ward 2) along with the entire west side of Little Falls (Ward 3), which also includes a portion of southeast Little Falls.
Jelinski, was first elected in 2012. He said he still considers it an honor to represent Morrison County as a Commissioner.
Jelinski, a lifelong resident of Morrison County, resides in Belle Prairie Township with his wife, Barb. Prior to becoming a Commissioner, Jelinski spent 33-plus years working in public safety communications with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Little Falls Police Department.
Today, Jelinski sits on many committees, including, but not limited to: Statewide Emergency Communications Board (SECB), where he serves as vice chair, Central Minnesota Emergency Communications Board (CM ESB), where he serves as chair, and he also chairs the Central Region’s Emergency Medical System-Joint Powers Board.
He continues to speak at schools, driver education classes, and sits on many subcommittees such as the Legislative Committee under the SECB. He regularly attends the Owners/Operator/Users, CM RAC, along with Next Gen 9-1-1 (committees) under the Central Region ESB and continues to be involved in the Statewide Public Safety Communications Conference. He’s a member of St. Mary’s Church, and the Knights of Columbus, 1804. Jelinski is also a member of the NRA, the Morrison County Wild Gobblers and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
