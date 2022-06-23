Ordained minister and small business owner Suzanne Cekalla, Rice, became the endorsed DFL candidate for the state Senate for District 10 Saturday, June 18, accepting the endorsements of local leaders to cheers and raucous applause.
“I am a firm believer in rural Minnesota,” she told the gathered supporters, “We have so many great things to offer. ... I’ve always lived here, and those of us that live here know what it means in our hearts. It’s a fabulous place to be.”
Growing up on a family farm with her six brothers and one sister, Cekalla said she learned early to work hard, put her faith in God, and take care of her community. After attending a one-room school in North Prairie and graduating from Royalton High School, she put her faith into action: first becoming a nurse and then leading a regional Community Action Program initiative aimed at protecting children and young adults in Central Minnesota.
Driven to keep moving forward, Cekalla opened a small business, became a founding member of the Rice Chamber of Commerce, and got her Master’s Degree of Divinity — winning the Horace Bushnell Award for Christian Education along the way — all while raising three children. But her faith brought her back to healing, first as a pastor, then hospital chaplin in St. Cloud, and finally calling on her faith to help those in great need as a private grief and loss coach.
Now the grandmother of five has chosen to postpone retirement a bit longer and is running her first campaign.
“I have something I want to say,” she responded when asked why she was running. “I’m frustrated. The partisanship is ridiculous. And we in rural Minnesota are the ones who suffer. We get left behind. There are great programs that help people in the metro, great social services that bring communities together. People in rural Minnesota don’t have those same opportunities. I don’t think that’s fair, and I’m determined to change that.”
For more information about Suzanne or to contact the campaign, visit cekallaforsenate.com or on Facebook at CekallaforSenate or Twitter @Cekalla4MN.
