The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has further expanded the area subject to open burning restrictions as the wildfire season deepens and expands in northwestern Minnesota.
Additional counties in which burning restrictions apply are: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens and Wadena.
Restrictions remain in place in the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Douglas, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wright.
The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.
“Warm and dry conditions elevate the risk of wildfires, and restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire during times of high risk,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “These restrictions really do work – they’ve helped reduce wildfires by more than 30% over the past decade.”
Reynolds encourages residents to use alternatives to burning to dispose of yard waste, such as composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For more information, visit the wildfire prevention page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Wildfire/Prevention).
People cause 90% of wildfires in Minnesota. If a debris fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.
Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/BurnRestrictions).
