Chelsey Robinson, Morrison County auditor-treasurer, a lifelong Morrison County resident has announced her desire to file for re-election
“When the opportunity presented itself to run for auditor-treasurer in 2018, I was excited to take advantage of what reflected like a nod to my love for community involvement. It’s important to me as a mother to show my child the value of serving and I hope as he grows, he appreciates the attention I give to improving the place our family calls home. I look forward to having the opportunity to continue investing my attention to improved processes, efficiency, accuracy and reliability into Morrison County,” Robinson said.
“Voter rights are very important to me. While other county auditor-treasurers in the state are entertaining a new law passed in 2019 to make county auditor-treasurer positions appointed. I stand firm in upholding the position as elected. I take pride in knowing that the residents of Morrison County can count on me to uphold voting rights,” Robinson said.
Robinson has served in the county auditor-treasurer’s office since 2016. She was first elected into office in the 2018 election.
Robinson works closely with the state auditor, secretary of state, Department of Revenue and the Department of Public Safety/Vehicle Services.
Her position is responsible for property tax administration, collection and distribution; manages the counties financial accounts and investments; county’s chief election official; Deputy Registrar over county’s license bureau; property transfer administration and much more.
