Morrison County District 5 Commissioner Greg Blaine will seek re-election to the Morrison County Board this November. District 5 includes the townships of Culdrum, Parker, Pike Creek, Swan River, Swanville and Two Rivers. Cities include Bowlus, Elmdale, Flensburg, Sobieski, Swanville and Upsala.
Blaine, who currently serves as chairman of the Morrison County Board, was elected in 2018. As a former State Legislator who served three terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives and four years as District 5 county commissioner for District 5, Blaine brings extensive knowledge and experience to the Morrison County Board Room and to the residents of Morrison County.
“It has always been my belief that government, on any level, is there to serve the people. As an elected official, I understand the importance of accountability and transparency in government and will continue to bring that to the people of Morrison County,” Blaine said. “With my experience in public service, I am driven to use this knowledge to provide fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers of Morrison County. I will continue my work to develop, implement and oversee policies that guide local government, and I pledge to provide responsive action in seeking to answer questions and meet the needs of the people of District 5 and of Morrison County.”
Blaine also currently serves on the Board of Directors for Stearns Electric Cooperative Association. He is Board president of the Gordon Rosenmeier Center of State and Local Government at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Blaine and his wife, Michelle, also crop farm on their family farm in Culdrum Township and are active members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Little Falls.
