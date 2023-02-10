LF Jazz Band.jpg

The Pierz and Little Falls high school jazz bands will be performing at the Minneapolis Convention Center as part of MMEA professional development convention. Members of the Little Falls Community High School Jazz I ensemble includes front row (from left): Ellie Blair, Owen Schoeck, Ben Knopik, Malae Nolan, Coltin Johnson, Sam Bartos, Christian Oslund and Ashley Hagen. Back row: Todd Peterson, Will Jorgensen, Elliott Oberton, Thomas Knopik, Jonah Olson, Korrin Gwost, Braden Gilder, Beth Ahlin, Leisel Schlangen, Alex Oberton, Jacob Tenold, Hailey Shequen, Gabrielle Sobania and Hudson Filippi.

 Photo provided by Little Falls Band Director Todd Peterson
Pierz Jazz Band.jpeg

The Pierz and Little Falls high school jazz bands will be performing at the Minneapolis COnvention Center as part of MMEA professional development convention. Members of the Pierz Healy High Jazz I ensemble includes front row (from left): Julian Westmoreland, Isabel Skiba, Josi Smude, Madelyn Kessler, Roman Skiba, Allison Skiba, Macy Hoffman and Adyson Winscher. Second row: Tyler Foss, Nordica Dodge, Jonah Smith, Kaleah Olesch, Billie Maye Pohlkamp, Emma Kowalczyk and Aidan Anderson. Back row: Joel Pohland, Maya Thesing, Kansas Block, Eliott Tomala, Davin Willis, Jonathan Cheney, Hayden Dodge, Connor Kruse, Erin Thesing, Wesley Seppelt and Brooke Sauer.

The Minnesota Music Educators Association (MMEA) selected three high school jazz bands to perform at its Mid-Winter Clinic, Feb. 16 - 18, and two of those bands are from Morrison County.

The Little Falls High School Jazz I and Pierz-Healy High School Jazz I ensembles will be performing four songs each at the Minneapolis Convention Center as part of the annual MMEA professional development convention. These are the first jazz groups from each school to ever perform at the MMEA Mid-Winter Clinic, which has been meeting annually for over 60 years. It is a significant honor to be selected.

Load comments