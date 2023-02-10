The Pierz and Little Falls high school jazz bands will be performing at the Minneapolis Convention Center as part of MMEA professional development convention. Members of the Little Falls Community High School Jazz I ensemble includes front row (from left): Ellie Blair, Owen Schoeck, Ben Knopik, Malae Nolan, Coltin Johnson, Sam Bartos, Christian Oslund and Ashley Hagen. Back row: Todd Peterson, Will Jorgensen, Elliott Oberton, Thomas Knopik, Jonah Olson, Korrin Gwost, Braden Gilder, Beth Ahlin, Leisel Schlangen, Alex Oberton, Jacob Tenold, Hailey Shequen, Gabrielle Sobania and Hudson Filippi.
Photo provided by Little Falls Band Director Todd Peterson
The Pierz and Little Falls high school jazz bands will be performing at the Minneapolis COnvention Center as part of MMEA professional development convention. Members of the Pierz Healy High Jazz I ensemble includes front row (from left): Julian Westmoreland, Isabel Skiba, Josi Smude, Madelyn Kessler, Roman Skiba, Allison Skiba, Macy Hoffman and Adyson Winscher. Second row: Tyler Foss, Nordica Dodge, Jonah Smith, Kaleah Olesch, Billie Maye Pohlkamp, Emma Kowalczyk and Aidan Anderson. Back row: Joel Pohland, Maya Thesing, Kansas Block, Eliott Tomala, Davin Willis, Jonathan Cheney, Hayden Dodge, Connor Kruse, Erin Thesing, Wesley Seppelt and Brooke Sauer.
Photo provided by Pierz Band Director Joel Pohland
The Minnesota Music Educators Association (MMEA) selected three high school jazz bands to perform at its Mid-Winter Clinic, Feb. 16 - 18, and two of those bands are from Morrison County.
The Little Falls High School Jazz I and Pierz-Healy High School Jazz I ensembles will be performing four songs each at the Minneapolis Convention Center as part of the annual MMEA professional development convention. These are the first jazz groups from each school to ever perform at the MMEA Mid-Winter Clinic, which has been meeting annually for over 60 years. It is a significant honor to be selected.
Directing the Little Falls Jazz I ensemble is Todd Peterson, a five-year veteran of the Little Falls schools. Directing the Pierz Jazz I ensemble is Joel Pohland, an eight-year veteran of the Pierz schools.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students and community to showcase the talented students we have in Central Minnesota,” said Todd Peterson. “It’s like making it to State for music ensembles.”
The opportunity is well-deserved for these hard-working high school musicians, who meet multiple times each week before school for intense practices. 21 students in grades 10-12 make up the Little Falls ensemble, including 17 seniors. Pierz has 26 students in grades 9-12 in the Jazz I Ensemble, including 6 seniors. Many in each group play multiple instruments.
The Little Falls and Pierz music programs have produced many exceptional music students. This year, Little Falls is sending four All-State students participating in All-State Orchestra and Symphonic Band, which performs at Minnesota Orchestra Hall during the Mid-Winter Convention. Pierz is sending two All-State students, participating in All-State Jazz Band and Mixed Choir.
“We have to thank 2021-2022 (last year’s) Pierz Jazz I Ensemble, as they completed the audition process and were incredible friends and mentors to the group we have this year,” Pohland said.
To be selected, each group submitted to an audition process.
“We needed to send in audio recordings of our jazz bands, along with a separate document illustrating why we believe we were worthy of sending a group to the state convention,” Peterson said.
For Pohland, the recognition for rural schools is an especially exciting element.
“Performing at the mid-winter clinic is a real honor because it shows that strong music programs can exist at smaller, rural schools and doing a joint performance is a great opportunity to show collaboration and in the end, isn’t that what music is all about,” he said.
Both directors said they appreciate their respective administrations, community, civic and commercial organizations and community members for their support and supportive funding for each of the music programs.
