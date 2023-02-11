This is the first in a three-part series addressing opioid use and a rise in mental health problems among residents of Morrison County. Part I will identify the extent of the problems and why they are occurring; Part II will discuss the challenges in addressing those issues; and Part III will highlight some proposed solutions.
There were three overdose deaths in Little Falls and two more in Morrison County in 2021. Last year, that number grew to eight in the city and three outside of Little Falls.
By comparison, the city of St. Cloud, which has nearly twice the population as Morrison County as a whole and is considered a regional hub for drug trafficking, reported 14 and 19 overdose deaths, respectively, during the same two years.
“It’s a problem,” said Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers. “It’s a serious problem. We’re losing a lot of people in our community. I know the community’s talking about it, and those are the numbers.”
In January, 20 people from many different backgrounds throughout Morrison County met to address the issues of opioid use and an increase in mental health problems among local residents. The people in that group came from law enforcement, criminal justice, city and county leaders, education and more.
This was the second meeting that has been held, and the group plans to continue to get together and, perhaps, even expand. Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka said the group had some good discussion during its first meeting — held Sept. 15, 2022 — and noted how the issues often seem to go hand in hand.
The first meeting focused on obstacles members of the group were facing as individual organizations and the challenges in meeting the needs of the community
“I think we all came out of it with a better understanding,” Zylka said. “I think we tend to get frustrated with other groups, because you don’t really, truly understand what they’re facing and what they’re dealing with as we’re trying to meet the needs of some populations that are difficult to serve in our community.”
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the problem isn’t unique to Little Falls or Morrison County. At a recent meeting of the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF) — on which the Sheriff’s Office has two members — he said it was discussed that the same issues are being felt throughout the region.
“It’s happening in every single community,” Larsen said. “Everybody’s coming together, which is a good thing, trying to figure out how to work together.”
Along with the aforementioned overdose deaths experienced in Morrison County, Schirmers said in the time since April 6, 2021, LFPD alone has administered 37 doses of naloxone, or Narcan, to someone who was experiencing an overdose from opioid use.
Larsen said the Sheriff’s Office has used Narcan 10 times in that same timeframe.
It isn’t only in Little Falls or remote areas of the county Narcan has been a necessary life-saving tool in preventing overdose deaths, either. Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken said it has been used “numerous times” by local first response teams in his area, as well.
“It’s being utilized in a small town such as Pierz, also, so it is a grave problem,” Hanneken said.
Larsen said, adding to the problem, it isn’t possible for officers to test for certain substances, such as fentanyl, in the field because of the risk exposure creates for law enforcement. Instead, the substances have to be sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for testing.
He said 99% of the overdose deaths were related to fentanyl use, with methamphetamine accounting for one and another from carfentanil, an opioid he said is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.
“It gets pretty scary when you start looking at what we’re dealing with and what kind of poison is coming through our communities,” Larsen said.
Hanneken said it is alarming what law enforcement has been seeing in regards to mental health and opioid use with adults. That is having a trickle-down affect on children in the community.
This school year alone, he said he has been called to Pioneer Elementary 22 times for a kid who is struggling with mental health. Eleven years ago, he said, he got “maybe one or two calls” per year.
In those cases, Hanneken said they have to lock down and go into classrooms, make sure everyone is healthy and safe. They are often dealing with a fifth- or sixth-grader who is already “struggling with life.” In one recent incident, he said he was called to the school because a 15-year-old attempted suicide right at the school.
“That’s what’s very alarming to me,” Hanneken said. “What our youth are doing now, five or six years, we’re going to be dealing with them on the street.”
Sheila Watercott, a youth substance abuse prevention coordinator for Stand Up 4 U who works in the Little Falls School District, said there is a “huge, unfathomable” spectrum in terms of where children are coming from when dealing with mental health. She said some “aren’t exposed to anything,” while others are “exposed to absolutely everything.”
In addressing issues such as mental health and addiction in the schools, she said it is often a “science and an art” to facilitate a conversation with kids from such varied backgrounds. However, she said those conversations are important.
“It’s so apparent that it’s very needed,” Watercott said.
Motley Police Chief Jason Borash said he, too, had seen some alarming trends among youth in his community.
“The big thing is, they’re having these parties,” Borash said. “They have one sober person with Narcan ready in case they’ve got to revive one of their friends at the party.”
Assistant County Attorney Michael Plant Chisum handles all narcotics cases in Morrison County District Court. He said one factor that makes the county particularly susceptible to drug activity is that a primary drug traffic route runs right through the county.
Highway 10 can be used from the Twin Cities metro area to access the reservations and much of northern Minnesota at-large. Chisum said, nine times out of 10, those drugs are going right through Motley.
As such, he said his “best narcotics traffic interdiction officer” reports primarily in either Motley or Royalton. He said he has been “incredibly successful,” but it is virtually impossible to catch all of the drugs coming through.
“We’re catching maybe, I don’t know, just guessing, maybe 10% of it,” Chisum said. “You can only knock off so many cars in a day. Quite frankly, what we do need is, we need more officers on the street; particularly the task force.”
He said the fentanyl problem in the county is “overwhelming.” While programs in schools such as D.A.R.E. are effective, the real question, according to Chisum, is how to reach parents and help them turn around.
He said he often sends 300 - 400 people per year to drug treatment programs. Many of those individuals end up coming back on new charges.
“You talk about (overdose) deaths — we’ve had (overdose) deaths in the city of Little Falls at a sober house,” Chisum said. “How do you have an (overdose) death at sober house? It boggles the mind.”
At times, he said the prospect of losing their children is not even enough to motivate a parent who is addicted to drugs to get help. Chisum said he could think of one person specifically who, “the desire to get high is infinitely more important to that person than remaining sober so they can be reunited” with their kids.
It also does not take a great deal of fentanyl use for someone to overdose. Todd Chantry, an assistant county attorney who deals with misdemeanors, juvenile delinquency and civil commitments, said a lethal dose of fentanyl would fit “on the nose of Lincoln on a penny.” It also is often intermixed with other drugs.
“People who are used to taking X amount of, whether it’s heroin or cocaine or whatever, they say, ‘Oh, be careful with this stuff.’ It looks decent,” Chantry said. “That could kill half of the community of Little Falls, if not more.”
To further put that in perspective, Chisum said he was told by a doctor that if someone were given fentanyl to put them “to sleep for surgery,” they would be given no more than a quarter of a gram. Low-level, fifth-degree offenders are often carrying three to five grams.
Chisum said a recent report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated that its agency alone — not counting local police or sheriff agencies — seized enough fentanyl to kill every person in the United States.
“That’s the tidal wave we’re dealing with,” he said.
Morrison County Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern said her office handles every case that originates in the county or involves a resident of the county. A trend they have seen is that there has been a definite increase in the use of meth, morphine and heroin.
They have noticed a rise in fentanyl use, as well, but it is more difficult to test for than those other drugs when someone is on probation or supervised release.
Kern is also the local community corrections representative for central Minnesota on the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council.
“We’ve seen a huge increase in mental health impacting our juveniles, but also our adults,” Kern said. “If you have a juvenile who has mental health issues, you most likely may have a parent who has those similar issues, as well, that maybe haven’t been diagnosed. Or, it’s causing stress for that parent, as well, to deal with their child.”
Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher asked the group if there was a general answer to the question, “What is driving these people to use?”
“Is it predatory?” he asked. “Is it drug people literally seeking people out to get them to use? Or, is it just, they’re stumbling into this?”
He acknowledged that there were likely a lot of answers to that question. Instead, he wanted to know if there was a common thread among them. If something like that could be identified, he said it would be easier to focus a strategy on addressing the problem.
Kern said, from a probation perspective, unresolved trauma, mental health and generational use were some of the key indicators that might make someone more likely to use drugs.
“If they grow up in a home that’s using, or they have trauma, or they have unmet mental health needs, they’re going to seek out, ‘What’s my Band-Aid?’” she said. “They’re looking for the Band-Aid for that hurt. If they find that in drugs, then that’s it. It’s an easy fix.”
She said oftentimes dealing with the trauma and getting through that is the hard work in addressing the issue. Even if law enforcement “can be the goalie and keep the drugs away,” Kern said those issues would still need to be addressed.
For people who have mental health issues or trauma, she said that is often a scary proposition, particularly if they don’t have the social skills or tools necessary to deal with it.
As such, Radermacher said even if they could “lock down the entire town” to keep all of the drugs out, trauma and mental health issues would still exist. Even if drugs were not an option in that case, people would still find “something that does harm to themselves and to their family and their community” unless there are positive solutions.
“Drugs are an issue,” Radermacher said. “I think we have to make sure we’re really working really hard to get to these core things that you said. That is something that you can do something about.”
Oasis Central Minnesota Executive Director Rose Surma agreed. In working to help individuals with housing and other necessities, she said there is a “cluster of folks” who are difficult to serve because they are not stable. Namely, they are either actively using or they have untreated mental health needs.
Often, she said they are not interested in getting help. That can be heartbreaking.
“I feel like, when I look at these individuals that are suffering and dealing with addiction, and mental health, too, I would say there is often very deep, deep, deep trauma that they’ve experienced,” Surma said.
Frank Gosiak, a member of the Little Falls City Council, said he had someone with whom he is close whose daughter died from an overdose. He described her as a bright young woman, who planned to be a veterinarian, but uncontrollable circumstances turned her life upside down.
Ultimately, he said these issues can affect anyone.
“Then, as a teacher, I’ve seen kids I knew from kindergarten, then to hear about them dying; I’m still hearing about it,” Gosiak said. “I’m frustrated.”
While campaigning, he said he also came upon certain “hotspots” around town. He said it is not uncommon that when he goes into those areas, he eventually has a large group of people around him asking what can be done and telling him that their kids are dying.
“When you go in there, you see the drugs,” Gosiak said. “I’ve been back a few times, I’ve seen nice young people, you come back two or three years later and they’re like zombies ... Somehow we need to touch (those) situations and get into them. They’re almost like hives, get in to (those) people and help them out.”
“It’s a daunting task, but it just feels really good to hear all of these different pieces coming together,” Surma said.
