Drug meeting

Stakeholders from several sectors in Morrison County met in January, to discuss how they can work together to address mental health issues and drug use in the county.

 By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com

This is the first in a three-part series addressing opioid use and a rise in mental health problems among residents of Morrison County. Part I will identify the extent of the problems and why they are occurring; Part II will discuss the challenges in addressing those issues; and Part III will highlight some proposed solutions.

There were three overdose deaths in Little Falls and two more in Morrison County in 2021. Last year, that number grew to eight in the city and three outside of Little Falls.

