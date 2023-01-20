Grace Strack

Grace Strack, fourth grader at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary, dresses as a lineworker, following presentation on energy efficiency and electrical safety by Stearns Electric.

 Submitted photo

Employees from Stearns Electric Association recently visited fourth graders at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall to provide an interactive presentation on energy efficiency and electrical safety.

Throughout the one-hour session, students learned about the different types of electricity, conductors and insulators and sources of energy. Students also participated in an all-class knowledge check and provided ideas on how they can conserve more energy at home.

Load comments