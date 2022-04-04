Local emergency crews were called upon to make their second ice rescue in less than a month, Sunday.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4 p.m. Sunday, it received a report of a kayaker who was stranded on the Mississippi River. The location of the stranded kayaker was about one mile south of Little Falls in Pike Creek Township.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement that Heidi Schmidt, 51, Little Falls, was kayaking on the Mississippi River when she fell out of her kayak and became stranded in the water between two sheets of ice. Responding units were able to make the ice rescue and get Schmidt to shore.
Schmidt was transported initially to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls and, later, to St. Cloud Hospital, via Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
“This ice rescue was a dangerous situation for not only the victim, but for all responding personnel,” said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen. “The rescue was successful because of the collaborated efforts amongst all emergency personnel that were involved in this call.”
A total of seven emergency teams had personnel on scene. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Little Falls Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Little Falls Fire Department, Camp Ripley Fire and Rescue, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
