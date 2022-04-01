Morrison County’s new COVID-19 case count hit an eight-month low during the week of March 25 - 31.
For the first time since the week of July 9 - 15, 2021, the number of new cases reported by Morrison County Public Health was in the single digits. In all, there were six new cases reported last week, the least since there were only three in mid-July, 2021.
In all, there have been 9,068 cases reported locally during the past two years. Of those, only 15 are active. Six of those infections are in people with Little Falls ZIP codes, with four in Motley, two in Royalton and one each in Pierz, Randall and Swanville.
There were two new hospitalizations reported among Morrison County residents during the past week. That brings the total of locals who have required such care to 448 since the start of the pandemic.
For the second week in a row, there were no deaths reported in Morrison County. That leaves the pandemic-long total at 104.
In terms of vaccinations, Morrison County hit a milestone during the past week. Though there were only 14 people who got their first shot between March 23 - 29, the 16,523 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine since December 2020, put the county over the 50% threshold.
That number accounts for the total population of the county. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported, as of Tuesday, 53.1% of all local residents age 5 and up have gotten at least one shot. A total of 15,658 people in the county are considered fully vaccinated by MDH.
The continued decline in cases locally does not necessarily match what was seen throughout the state and nation as a whole, during the past week.
In Minnesota, MDH reported 2,763 new cases between March 25 - 31. That is almost identical to the 2,770 cases added to the total the previous week. In all, 1.43 million cases have been identified in Minnesota residents since March 2020.
Of them, 1.37 million were in unique individuals. That means 62,851 (4.4%) of the total cases statewide were re-infections among residents who already had COVID-19 once.
The number of deaths during the past week also remained about the same as the previous week. Between March 25 - 31, there were 46 new deaths reported by MDH; just four fewer than March 18 - 24. In all, 12,408 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The state continues to see people who are vaccinated with less severe symptoms, if they contract the virus. As of Feb. 20, 3.634 million people were fully vaccinated — 377,40 (10.36%) of whom experienced breakthrough cases. Among them, only 10,540 (.29%) were hospitalized and 1,960 (.05%) died.
Minnesota has an overall vaccination rate of 70% among all residents. That accounts for 3.893 million people with at least one shot. That also means 74.7% of the state’s population age 5 and over are vaccinated.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a slight uptick in cases during the past week, as a sub-variant of Omicron has been identified on the east coast.
The CDC reported 205,117 new cases between March 24 - 30. That is just shy of 12,000 more than what it counted the previous week. The average daily case rate went up by about 2,000 throughout the country.
The number of deaths among U.S. residents did go down during the past week, falling to 5,017 from March 24 - 30 after sitting at 6,381 the week before. As of Wednesday, a total of 976,229 Americans had died of COVID-19.
According to the CDC, about 81.8% of the nation’s population over 5 years old is vaccinated.
