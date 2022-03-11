The number of COVID-19 infections declined further, between March 4 - 10.
As of Thursday, the county’s 14-day case rate was 49, down 11 from March 3, and a far cry from being at nearly 600 on Jan. 31. In all, Morrison County Public Health reported 37 new cases during the past week, setting it at 9,020 since the start of the pandemic. The county has remained steady at gaining about five cases per day over the past two weeks.
“Things are looking quite well out there,” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold. “That’s still probably low because people are doing at-home tests and then making good decisions to stay at home.”
The decline has also signaled a drop in the number of cases among children. Vold said, of the 45 active cases on Tuesday, when he gave an update to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, only three were in kids. Of those, all of them were under 5 years old.
He added that members of his department planned to meet with school superintendents and nurses last week to see how they are feeling about everything revolving around COVID-19. Barring any unforeseen changes, he expected it to be the last time such meetings were necessary during the current school year.
Of the 49 active cases, Thursday, the highest concentration was among residents with a Pierz ZIP code. A total of 23 residents of Pierz were infected, with 16 from Little Falls. No other community within the county had more than two cases.
“It’s been good to see now with the drop in COVID cases, I think people are feeling better out there relative to COVID,” Vold said. “Most of the mask mandates have all been lifted, I think, statewide — even if you talk about the metro area — because the COVID rates are diminished so much.”
Morrison County also experienced its first week without a hospitalization for the first time since September 2021, this past week. There have been 444 local residents hospitalized for COVID-19 since April 2020.
The one piece of bad news involving COVID-19, locally, was the fact that there were two more deaths reported between March 4 - 10. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) listed Morrison County as having 103 total deaths since the pandemic began, two more than it had, March 3.
That falls in contrast to what has been reported statewide. As a whole, Minnesota saw 23 fewer deaths this past week than the one before. A total of 83 Minnesotans died from COVID-19 between March 4 - 10, according to MDH, putting it at 12,255 total.
More than 1.421 million cases of the virus have been reported in Minnesota, infecting 1.359 million unique individuals. That means 62,001 cases (4.36%) have been re-infections in people who had COVID once already.
Morrison County’s vaccination rate, as of Tuesday, was 49.9% among all residents, according to MDH. The number of residents age 5 and up was at 53% that same day. That works out to 16,496 people with at least one dose, and 15,622 who are considered fully vaccinated.
That is quite a bit behind the state average, 75.5% of residents over 5 and 69.8% of all Minnesotans.
As of Jan. 30, 3.586 million Minnesota residents were considered fully vaccinated. Among them, 371,086 (10.35%) had experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Those who suffered significant side effects was low, however. A total of 10,073 (.28%) of them were hospitalized and 1,814 (.05%) died.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control reported about 81.4% of citizens over 5 had been vaccinated. Cases and deaths dropped again throughout the U.S.
As of Wednesday, 78.199 million cases had been reported among Americans, and 959,533 people had died from COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.