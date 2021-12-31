Morrison County saw the daily average number of COVID-19 cases drop during the week of Dec. 23 - 29.
The county added 74 cases during that seven-day timeframe — about 10.6 per day. That is down from 91 total and 15 per day over the previous six days. In all, there have been 7,171 total COVID-19 infections reported in Morrison County since April 2020.
As 2021 came to a close, Morrison County was in the midst of a steady decline in terms of 14-day active case rate, with that number sitting at 138, Wednesday. However, it was still dealing with hospitalization and death rates at or near their highest since the pandemic began.
Between Dec. 23 - 29, six Morrison County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19. That brought the total, pandemic-long number to 383. Of those, 102 were counted since Sept. 10, 2021. That means 26.6% of the local hospitalizations throughout the pandemic — now entering its 22nd month — occurred during the final four months of 2021.
Morrison County also reported a death during the past week. That marks eight straight weeks with at least one COVID-19 death locally, and 86 total since the beginning of the pandemic.
In mid-December, Morrison County Public Health Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber said only two of the 12 people hospitalized at that time were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This number has been pretty consistent throughout this surge, meaning most of the hospitalized cases are not fully vaccinated,” she said.
Morrison County has slowly added to its vaccination rate throughout the last couple of months. Monday, it reached 48.3% of eligible residents — 15,968 — who had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of them, 14,873 were considered fully vaccinated.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), though the statistics lag behind, vaccinated individuals have experienced severe symptoms of COVID-19 at a much lower rate than those who have not received the shot. As of Nov. 21, 3.400 million Minnesota residents had been vaccinated. Among them, there were 133,065 (3.91%) breakthrough cases, resulting in 5,292 (.16%) hospitalizations and 1,011 (.03%) deaths.
Of the active cases locally, as of Wednesday, 61 of the 138 total infections were in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes. That is down considerably from 92, one week earlier. Pierz saw the biggest rise in cases, going from 15 active, Dec. 22, to 26, Wednesday, according to Public Health.
Royalton and Bowlus residents accounted for 11 and 10 active infections, respectively, with Swanville and Motley tallying six each. Randall’s active case number dropped to five after it was 13 one week earlier.
For the first time in almost a month, Morrison County did have a congregate living facility listed among MDH’s locations with known outbreaks. Little Falls Health Services Care Center was dealing with COVID-19, as of Wednesday.
So far, Morrison County is not seeing the increase in cases being seen throughout the state and nation. The rapid spread is attributed in large part to the omicron variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
MDH reported 22,584 new cases between Dec. 23 - 29, about 3,226 per day. Those numbers are up from 17,404 and 2,901, respectively, the previous week. In all, more than a million Minnesotans have had COVID-19, with the total sitting at 1.015 million, as of Wednesday.
The United States as a whole also saw an increase last week. The CDC reported 1.485 million new cases between Dec. 22 - 28; about 212,089 per day. That is an increase from 1.144 million and 190,611 one week earlier.
Deaths have, so far, not been on the rise. In Minnesota, MDH reported 214 deaths last week — a bit more than 30 per day. That is down slightly from Dec. 17 - 22. CDC reported 8,842 deaths nationwide between Dec. 22 - 28 — about 1,263 per day. Those numbers are down from 9,520 and 1,587, respectively, the week before.
In all, 10,468 Minnesotans and 816,239 Americans have died from COVID-19.
