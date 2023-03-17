There is funding available that will help Randall to continue its forward momentum on a major public improvement project.
In January, Widseth Smith Nolting Civil Engineer Dave Reese told the Randall City Council that anticipated funding for the estimated $10 million project was held up by the state Legislature. The programs from which Randall is hoping to receive funding were left in limbo in 2022, when the Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill.
The delay could potentially push construction back a full year.
City Manager Matt Pantzke reminded the Council that Reese estimated it would cost around $750,000 to prepare construction plans on the project, which was initially slated to break ground later this year. He said there is an interest- only loan available through Minnesota Rural Water that would cover that cost.
“They would [loan] us enough money to cover the construction plan proposal along with the interest to cover the loan over three years,” Pantzke said.
The city would borrow the $750,000 plus whatever the interest would be from Minnesota Rural Water, which would prevent it from having to pay anything out of pocket. Once funding comes through for the project as a whole, the loan would be included in that amount.
Potential funding from USDA Rural Development and the Public Facilities Authority (PFA) — along with a Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grant application — will not be released until those organizations know how they will be funded via the bonding bill.
The loan from Minnesota Rural Water would only cover the construction plans.
“If we do not continue with the construction plans, when funding becomes available, we will not have plans ready,” Pantzke said. “We would like to be shovel ready, so to speak.”
Regarding the aforementioned SCDP grant, which could garner as much as $600,000, Pantzke informed the Council that the project was approved for application. Last year, it had to submit a letter of interest outlining the plan. After review, the city has been deemed eligible for the next step — submitting a grant request.
The Council voted, unanimously, to have Widseth submit the grant request for a fee not to exceed $4,000.
Pantzke said, in the time between the January and March meetings, he had been in contact with Reese on how to continue with the construction plans. Widseth brought in an outside consultant to look at the wastewater treatment plant, which would receive an upgrade as part of the project.
He said the consultant felt it would be best to add another sequencing batch reactor (SBR) chamber to the plant.
“Our plant has two chambers on it, and MPCA (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency) does not permit any new construction with only two chambers,” Pantzke said. “You have no redundancy if one chamber goes down. You need to have a backup.”
During construction, Pantzke said the city would need an additional chamber. One option would be to bring in a temporary tank. Either way, he felt it would be best to “take another look” at the entire wastewater treatment facility to ensure it is going to be operational well into the future.
Water - Wastewater Operator Keith Evans, Pantzke and Reese planned to meet with two wastewater treatment experts to talk about options for the plant.
“There aren’t many options, but that’s kind of floating to the surface; potentially adding another chamber,” Pantzke said. “We’re just going to talk through the plan a little bit more and probably review and revise our construction project a little bit.”
He said they will take into account the findings of that meeting as a group to help determine what is feasible, along with what will be the best plan to prepare for the future.
“We will meet with them and revisit what’s really the best option for the wastewater treatment plant to prepare it for the next 30 to 40 years of service,” Pantzke said. “Then they’ll draft a proposal based on that.”
Bingo Park improvements
The Council also voted to move forward with improvements to the community building at Bingo Park.
In February, Pantzke said he met with Daniel Waldoch, who does custom cabinets. At that time, Waldoch said he would put some drawings together and present them to Pantzke, along with Council Members Mary Venske and Carrie Turner.
March 8, Pantzke said the project, as presented, would cost $6,551.96 for cabinets, countertops and installation. The plan, he said, would essentially “reverse” the kitchen inside the building.
As such, the refrigerator would be moved to the opposite corner from where it is in the current configuration. The other wall of the kitchen will have cabinet bases with a shelf and a countertop.
“We’ll actually be losing the cabinets that are along the wall, so it will be a galley style kitchen, so to speak,” Pantzke said.
Waldoch would be available to do the work during the week beginning Monday, April 24. Demolition would take place the week before, and would be done by city staff. Jerry Konen Drywall and Central Minnesota Electric would also be enlisted for a little bit of specialty work.
Hennen Flooring will lay the flooring to match the rest of the building once the cabinets are installed.
“If we’d like to proceed with the project, this would be the next step; approving this cabinet proposal,” Pantzke said.
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business March 8, the Randall City Council:
• Approved a $500 donation to the Darling/Green Prairie Park Association for upkeep and repairs. Mayor Danny L. Noss said this is an annual donation from the city to help keep the beach area clean;
• Approved a resolution adopting the Morrison County Hazard Mitigation Plan;
• Heard from City Manager Matt Pantzke that Schlenner Wenner was wrapping up the city’s annual financial audit for 2022. He expected the findings to be presented at the Council’s April meeting; and
• Heard from Pantzke that work on the city’s water plant, which was damaged in the June 24, 2022, flash flood, was progressing toward getting the plant back online. They hope to have it back in operation by the end of April.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Randall City Hall.
