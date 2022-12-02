A Little Falls woman sustained serious injuries, Thursday, Nov. 24, when she was involved in a three-vehicle crash just south of Royalton.
Melissa Lori Kurr, 47, Little Falls, was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Kaden Michael Kurr, 20, Little Falls, when the crash occurred. The Minnesota State Patrol described her injuries as “life threatening.”
The State Patrol received a report of an accident with injuries at about 5:13 p.m., Thanksgiving Day. The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 55th Avenue Northwest, just south of Royalton in Benton County.
According to the report, Kaden Kurr was driving eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2003 Volkswagon Jetta when he went to make a left-hand turn onto 55th Avenue Northwest. At the same time, a 15-year-old juvenile driver from Breezy Point was westbound on Highway 10 in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.
The report states the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Both spun toward a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by William Michael Pestello, 56, Deer River, which was sitting at a stop sign on 55th Avenue.
Melissa Kurr was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale after she sustained life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
None of the other five people involved in the wreck were injured. That included Kaden Kurr, the juvenile driver of the Traverse or his passengers, Christopher Thomas Thibodeau, 50, Breezy Point, and a 13-year-old juvenile, and Pestello. All were wearing their seat belts, and the airbag deployed in the Traverse. The State Patrol listed that it was unknown if the airbags went off in the other two vehicles. Alcohol was not a factor.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Royalton Police Department, Royalton Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and North Ambulance.
Onamia woman injured in Morrison County crash
An Onamia woman sustained minor injuries when she was involved in a single-vehicle accident during the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.
Renee Marie Pawaush, 44, Onamia, received non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the report, the State Patrol was alerted to an injury accident at about 2:22 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in Richardson Township, just west of the Morrison/Mille Lacs County line.
The State Patrol reported that Pawaush was driving westbound on Highway 27 in a 2017 Ford Edge when, for unspecified reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the guardrail near 380th Avenue.
Pawaush was transported to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and the airbag did deploy in her vehicle. Alcohol was not a factor.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
