A Little Falls woman was injured, Friday, when the slick road conditions led to her being involved in a T-bone collision.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Deborah Connie Wippler, 63, Little Falls, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The other driver, Daniel Scott Lerol, 62, Goodridge, was not injured.
The report states that the State Patrol received word of an accident with injuries at about 1:39 p.m. Friday. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 10, near the intersection with 93rd Street in Bellevue Township, between Little Falls and Royalton.
The State Patrol said Wippler was eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2012 Chevy Impala when ice on the roadway caused her to lose control. She crossed the center median and collided with a snow bank, at which point she was T-boned by the 2022 Kenworth semi tractor, which was pulling a 2022 GDAN trailer, driven by Lerol.
Wippler was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. The exact nature of those injuries was no disclosed.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. The airbag did deploy in Lerol’s tractor, but it was unknown whether it released in Wippler’s vehicle. Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
