North Dakota Highway Patrol

A Little Falls woman was killed, Monday, when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in eastern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) reported that a 26-year-old woman from Little Falls sustained “fatal injuries.” She was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision between a car and a semi truck and trailer, about five miles southeast of Thompson, North Dakota. Her name has not been released pending notification of her family.

