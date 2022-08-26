18th Street

The royal blue lines on the map represent the potential extension of 18th Street Southeast in Little Falls from Mary Anne Avenue to 138th Street (commonly referred to as Airport Road).

 Graphic by city of Little Falls

The city of Little Falls will take the next step toward constructing an extension of 18th Street Southeast.

City Engineer Greg Kimman updated the City Council on the project at its meeting, Aug. 15. He first expressed interest in extending the street from Mary Anne Avenue — just south of Tractor Supply Company — to Airport Road, or 138th Street, in November 2020. At that time, he said it was the most likely area of town where there will be future development.

Load comments