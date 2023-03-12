The Little Falls City Council revisited the issue, Monday, of utility customers receiving a late fee on bills they believed had been paid on time.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said city staff is not recommending any changes to its policy. Currently, the city does not offer reimbursements on late fees unless it can verify that the charge was due to an error by the city.
In this case, he reiterated his point from Feb. 21, that neither the customer nor the city was at fault. The payments that came in late were ones that residents made through a third-party vendor with their bank. Though the funds were scheduled to arrive before the due date, they were late because of an error either in processing or with the mail.
“What happens, usually in those circumstances, they go on their bank account, they tell them, ‘Hey, I want to pay the city of Little Falls utility bill on this date for this amount,’” Radermacher said. “The bank sends it to a processing company, the processing company goes through all of the work to cut a check and get it sent to whoever that bill pay is (owed).”
Last month, the city did not receive those payments until up to three weeks after their due date.
However, in the time since, he said staff has learned that the processing vendors and the banks guarantee those payments. As such, he “highly recommends” those affected to contact their bank, or whomever that third-party vendor might have been.
Customers should explain to them that the payment was scheduled to arrive before the due date, but it was not received on time. They can then ask to be reimbursed for the late fee.
“In the policies that we have established today, that would be the best way to rectify the situation,” Radermacher said.
He said, for the residents, these payments have usually been received on time, so it is not their fault. But, the city also did not receive the funds on time through no fault of its own.
“It’s not that they’re sitting somewhere waiting to be processed,” Radermacher said. “We collect them every single day from all of the dropboxes, from our P.O. box, from the mail that we receive, and we process them the day that we receive them.”
He noted three reasons the city is not recommending any changes to its policy at this point. The first was that Monday — March 6 — was when this month’s utility bills were due. As such, staff did not yet know where it stood with late penalties; if a similar situation to last month had happened or not.
Radermacher said, as of Monday evening, he had not heard of any issues with the March payments, but it was too early to say for sure.
“If it feels like we haven’t received enough, or received the same amount of payments, but we get 3,000 utility payments every month, or more, so it might be hard to tell at this point,” he said. “To make a change today, or recommend a change today, I don’t think we’re in a place to do that.”
The other two reasons reference other means to pay the bills. Radermacher said there are “many alternatives that would easily avoid” a situation in which payments came in late due to no fault of the resident or the city.
He said residents can pay their bills at any of several dropboxes around town, pay them online through the city’s website or even come to City Hall and pay them in person. In terms of the online payment through the city site, he said funds are processed directly by the city, with no third party involvement.
Another option is setting up an ACH (automatic clearing house) electronic fund transfer. In that case, the city automatically pulls the amount due directly from the resident’s bank account on the due date.
“There isn’t going to be a circumstance in any of those four options that you’re likely going to get a late penalty,” he said. “If you did, we’ll identify what it is and if we were responsible for it, we’ll fix it.”
When asked by Council Member Leif Hanson, Radermacher confirmed that staff was told that the banks and/or vendors guarantee those payments in conversations they had with financial institutions. However, he could not guarantee that would be the case for every customer.
“If that’s the case, then I think our policy is solid,” Hanson said. “If they didn’t have a protection and acted in good faith to pay it, then I think we’d need to look a little deeper at some of these.”
Council Member Wayne Liljegren asked how it works if the payment is postmarked by the due date, but not received by the city on time. Radermacher said if it is not received by the time staff is finished doing deposits for the due date, a late fee is applied.
Taking March as an example, he said the fifth fell on a Sunday, so residents had until March 6, to pay their bill. People have all day to get that turned in. As such, he said it was “not really a secret” that if someone put their payment in a dropbox either in the evening on the date that it’s due or early the next morning, it would not be late.
“You can throw it in the dropbox tonight or you can throw it in the dropbox at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning,” Radermacher said. “We’re going to pull it out of the dropbox when we show up to work. We’re going to process that batch payment and it’s not going to get a late fee.”
He said the city gives “pretty good grace periods” for weekends and holidays, and also has a lot of options for how residents can pay their bill. That is why he recommends that anyone wanting to avoid a similar situation to consider other methods of payment.
“I think the county, if your taxes are due on the 15th, if it’s postmarked on the 15th and they get it on the 17th, you don’t get a late fee because that’s not considered late,” Liljegren said.
Radermacher said the problem with postmarking is, with the processing companies, they’re getting a batch of payments that are going to the city. They might send that batch out “all over the country.” At times, those batch mailings don’t even get postmarked, he said.
In that case, the city has no way of verifying when the payment was processed and/or sent.
He also said, with about 3,000 utility payments per month, it would not be fair to staff if they had to add an extra step in processing, namely retaining each envelope that goes with all individual billing statements and the check. Not only are they sometimes not postmarked, but staff is also working through hundreds of payments at a time.
“Usually somebody’s just ripping envelopes and the other person’s processing payments when we’re getting a big bulk of transactions at once,” Radermacher said. “That can be tricky. At the county, when you’re talking about taxes, that’s twice a year. We’re 12 times a year. This is every single month; the cycle doesn’t stop.”
Board President Jerry Knafla and Mayor Greg Zylka said they agreed with Hanson in that it did not seem necessary for the city to change its policy regarding late fees at this time.
“Unless in the future we get a bigger problem going through, at this time, my opinion is to just keep the policy as it is,” Knafla said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Set a time and date of noon - 4 p.m., April 14, for its spring Council retreat;
• Authorized a request to advertise for two seasonal cooks, four clubhouse attendants and three groundskeepers at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Approved a walk/run/bike application for the Central Minnesota Bicycle Club, Little Falls Bicycles and Touright Bicycle Shop to host the Dam-2-Dam Bicycle Ride, June 17;
• Approved out-of-state travel for Police Chief Greg Schirmers to attend a Professionalizing Law Enforcement Community Engagement Training (PLECET) Conference in Atlanta;
• Accepted the resignation of Jeremy Santala, a 15-year veteran of the Fire Department;
• Approved the low bid of $11,374.36 from Linescape, of Pillager, to complete the city’s annual pavement marking project. This includes crosswalks, parking lots and curbs;
• Approved the low bid of $14,000 from Absolute Electric, of Little Falls, for a new surveillance system at the Little Falls Police Department;
• Approved the low quotation of $24,962.50 from Thein Well, of Spicer, for a rehabilitation project in city well No. 6;
• Ratified and confirmed the submittal of a grant application to the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program, which would be used for to help update the city’s Master Parks Plan, including improvements at Mill Island Park; and
• Approved a resolution declaring excess property and calling for the sale or disposal of those items.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at City Hall with a special work session preceding the regular meeting.
