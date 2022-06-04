Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher gave an update, May 24, on a potential major bridge realignment project.
During a joint meeting between the Little Falls City Council and Morrison County Board of Commissioners, Radermacher said the city is still waiting to find out if it will secure state funding to help pay for the project. The rail-grade separation on the Memorial Bridge in downtown Little Falls — which crosses the Mississippi River on Trunk Highway 27 — would realign the bridge so that it goes over the railroad tracks on the west side of the river.
“For us, the primary reason is public safety,” Radermacher said. “We have our police station, our main fire hall, the hospital and ambulance services, all originate from the east side.”
The city does have a fire station on the west side, but it is limited in the number of vehicles and other equipment it can deploy from that station alone.
The city contracted with Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) for a feasibility study in 2017. The results of that study showed there are options to create the rail-grade separation in the bridge’s current location, or through realignment. SEH also provided some options in terms of how it could be done, though nothing is set in stone.
Since 2018, the city has been working with the state Legislature to get the bill included in a bonding bill. It was set to receive $6 million in 2018, but the project was taken out of the final bill on a line-item veto by then-Gov. Mark Dayton. The project was also cut out of the 2020 bonding bill
“This last legislative session, we applied again for the bonding bill,” Radermacher said. “We have it drafted, we have a dollar amount — $2.5 million for that planning, preliminary engineering and design. We really trimmed up exactly what we were going to try to do with those dollars.”
He said the project was well received during a visit on the Senate bonding tour in August 2021. However, it is unknown at this point if it made the cut to be included in the $1.4 billion 2022 state bonding bill.
“Nobody has seen the latest draft of what the projects are, but I’m holding out hope,” he said.
Looking at public safety concerns, Radermacher said a member of the Little Falls City Council sent him a video of emergency vehicles, with their lights on, waiting on the bridge for a train to pass. A study the city previously had done showed there were 14,000 rail cars and 48 trains that go through that crossing each day.
That volume is expected to increase.
“When you’re talking about response for public safety, seconds are important, minutes are life-saving,” Radermacher said. “It can mean life or death. In our opinion, it’s not a matter of if, but when, there’s going to be another incident.”
Radermacher said there was a statewide report published in 2016 during which all railroad crossings across the state were scored for safety. The BNSF railroad crossing on the west side of Little Falls at Trunk Highway 27 was ranked the fourth most dangerous in the state.
The crossings which ranked first and second on that list have already been fixed via state-funded rail-grade separations.
Another study done in 2020 ranked Little Falls a bit better due to curb improvements that were part of the 2019 Highway 27 project.
“It helped the scoring a little bit,” Radermacher said. “They named it an improvement — I don’t think that qualifies.”
He is hopeful the project meets a lot of priorities both in terms of safety to the public and to the environment.
Radermacher told the gathered officials that there has been some concern about how a rail-grade separation would impact surrounding properties. Particularly, he said there has been concern among community members that such a project would make it necessary to tear down Our Lady of Lourdes Church on the west side of the bridge.
He said the feasibility study showed that would not be the case. It would, however, impact some of the businesses on the west side of downtown, right along Broadway, on both the north and south sides of the street. That is because there would need to be a large retaining wall constructed.
“It would land at Lindbergh (Drive) and only raise up the level of Lindbergh, I want to say, a few feet,” Radermacher said. “It really wouldn’t negatively impact the church. We would work to find ways and solutions to redevelop that area, to make it more accessible for those businesses that would be potentially impacted in that space.”
He said an example of a city that has undergone a similar project is Sauk Rapids. Its project took about 10 years to finish, he said, but it has also “revitalized” and led to “vast improvements” in its downtown.
If the city is unable to get something done, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) does have the bridge scheduled for replacement. Though there is not an estimated date yet, Radermacher said if the state moves forward, it will only replace the bridge as-is, without the rail-grade separation.
Radermacher said the city has received a letter of support from MnDOT. It would fund a portion of the project up to the amount it would cost for it to do a bridge replacement. Mayor Greg Zylka said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen and representatives from Camp Ripley have also supported the project from a public safety standpoint.
Ultimately, he said MnDOT’s only motivation is to ensure traffic can get from one side of the Mississippi River to the other. There just happens to be a railroad track on one side of the river, in this case.
“We have to come up with the money to do it,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s not a project that the city has the means and capacity to do.”
