Little Falls city officials are hopeful Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz calls the Legislature back for a special session in 2022.
Monday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher updated the City Council on a couple of key issues that will require state intervention to move forward in 2022. Those are the request for $2.5 million in the state bonding bill for a rail-grade separation project on the Memorial Bridge in downtown Little Falls and an amended amount the city can ask for on a ballot question regarding a local option sales tax to pay for a proposed community recreation center.
Radermacher said he and Mayor Greg Zylka have been in contact with Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, encouraging him to do what he can to support a special session.
“Right now that’s not in place, but we are hopeful that there would be something coming and that the tax bill would be a key part of that project; as well as the hopeful bonding to do the preliminary work that we would need to do on the rail-grade separation for the bridge,” Radermacher said.
The city has requested the $2.5 million in bonding money to complete preliminary work on the bridge project. Short Elliott Hendrickson completed a feasibility study in 2017 that showed such a project would be possible with minimal disruption to surrounding businesses.
If the project is completed, the Memorial Bridge — which allows traffic to go over the Mississippi River via Trunk Highway 27 from one side of Little Falls to the other — would be rebuilt to go over the BNSF railroad tracks on the west side of the river. Preliminary work would include engineering and design work, as well as required environmental studies.
In terms of the local option sales tax, the state had already approved a request by the city to put a question on the November general election ballot asking residents to approve a half-cent sales tax that would garner $17 million over 30 years. However, the Council passed a resolution, April 4, to amend that amount to $33 million.
The amendment would still ask for a half-cent sales tax to be imposed over 30 years. The city had its initial tax study completed in 2017, which estimated it would collect $810,000 per year. However, since that time, Radermacher said projections had grown to at least $1.1 million per year.
The extra $16 million would cover inflation and bring the facility more in line with what the city envisions for a community recreation center. The city needs state approval to request the higher total amount on the ballot.
If the state does not approve the higher amount, the city could still leave the question on the ballot at the total ask of $17 million. However, Radermacher said he did not believe that would be a “prudent decision.”
“Based on cost estimates right now, that isn’t going to get you what we’ve talked about in terms of that facility — and I think something that would serve our community really, really well,” Radermacher said. “Even hearing from some of the strong supporters of the project, I don’t think they would be interested in only seeing a $17 million project.”
Early concepts are for a 95,000 square foot facility. It could include an indoor track, up to four full-size basketball courts — which could also be used for volleyball, tennis, soccer, pickleball, etc. — an elevated walking track and four community meeting spaces.
A half-cent sales tax would equal 50 cents on a $100 purchase for any taxable items bought within the city.
Zylka added that he has been and will continue to be in communication with Kresha, Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and Walz’s office.
“Hopefully they can get together and decide to have that special session and get our (request) increased,” Zylka said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Habitat for Humanity Morrison County Executive Director Kathy Lange made a request for the city to waive the building permit fee on the house the organization will build this year. The Council directed the issue to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority for further investigation and a recommendation;
• Awarded a quotation of $2,200 from OPG - 3 of Eagan, for a laserfiche accounts payable check processing setup;
• Awarded a low quotation of $10,001.50 from Bob LeMieur Rolloffs, Refuse and Recycling for appliance, tire and bulk garbage collection, which will be held July 23;
• Amended a motion from May 2 to award a low quotation of $62,386.07 to Landscape Structures of Delano for playground equipment. The original approved bid was $69,240.66 through a different company;
• Approved a change order of $1,166 to Beyond the Curb for the 2021 sidewalk improvement project;
• Approved a recommendation to hire Joseph Sobania to an engineering aide position;
• Approved a request from Police Chief Greg Schirmers to apply for Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program Grant funding;
• Received a petition to vacate an alley in block 28 of the Thayer Addition in northwest Little Falls; and
• Approved a settlement agreement with J.R. Ferche for delays on the 11th Street Northeast public improvement project. As part of the agreement, the company cannot bid on any city project for two years.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Little Falls City Hall.
