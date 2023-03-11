The estimated cost to build a splash pad in Little Falls has gone up.
Over the last three years, the city has set aside $100,000 annually in its capital improvement budget to fund the project. They planned to build it this year. However, City Engineer Greg Kimman said once they reached out to vendors for pricing on the splash pad and a restroom facility, the projected cost was about $800,000.
As such, the City Council unanimously approved two recommendations from the Park, Recreation and Tree Board, Monday. The first was to set the location of the splash pad adjacent to the Taylor Chebet Twitchell Playground in northeast Little Falls’ Sunrise Addition. The second was to apply for $300,000 in grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make up the difference in what the city currently has available for the project and what it is expected to cost.
“We’ve got $300,000 kind of in the bank already,” Kimman said. “We’ve got $100,000 budgeted for this year. That would make up the $400,000. We’re looking at $100,000 in staff time equivalent to be able to do the work out there and put the splash pad and the bathroom facilities together. Then $300,000 would come, potentially, from the DNR if we’re awarded the grant.”
The reason the Twitchell Playground was chosen as the location is two-fold. The first is that the master plan for the area indicated it would include a splash pad. The second is that it would help alleviate an issue with the city’s water delivery system to the northeast part of town.
In September 2021, Kimman shared with the Council that a study conducted by Short Elliott Hendrickson showed water in the city’s system was 14 or more days old by the time it was used or consumed by residents in the Riverwood area, near Twitchell Park. That same study showed that the age of the water could be greatly reduced with the use of a flushing system.
“When we have the flushing system, it reduces the age considerably to about five, six days of age from when we pump it to when it gets consumed,” Kimman said. “That’s why we looked up there for a location for that splash pad, to help with the age of the water, as well as an amenity that was identified in a master plan for that area.”
Mayor Greg Zylka noted a couple of concerns he had with that area. One was if there would be enough water for the splash pad if the ethanol plant was revived at full capacity. Another was if the city could block off the area to prevent four-wheelers from cutting through near the park.
Kimman said they had already looked into each of three items Zylka mentioned. In regard to the water capacity, he said it would depend on how much water the ethanol plant needed. If it came back and used the same amount of water as it did previously, the city would still be able to meet the demand of both the splash pad and the plant.
“It would definitely reduce the age of the water up in that area even better than what it would with the splash pad,” he said. “Those would both be a good thing for that area.”
He said the city has also looked at ways to re-route four-wheeler traffic to the county ditch, as it does create a safety risk. Their hope is to work with the county to encourage riders to use an alternate location that is not potentially hazardous to pedestrians or children at splash pad or playground.
Zylka also referenced a previous discussion and asked if the city wanted to try to fund a splash pad with a portion of the local option sales tax dollars it intends to ask for in 2024, the chief use for which would be to build a new community recreation center.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said it is possible they could build the splash pad at Twitchell Park and also incorporate one into the design for the recreation center.
“I feel like the community center piece could still have a splash pad, outdoor aquatic piece attached to it,” Radermacher said. “I think the intention is, and this is a part of the discussion that I want to have as one of the items in the council retreat, is gathering additional input on further projects.”
He added that the increase in cost for the Twitchell Playground splash pad was not due to the project getting larger. Instead, it was due to rising prices in construction, inflation and the need to include additional amenities, such as restrooms.
Having a restroom is a requirement to receive a permit from the state to build a splash pad.
Kimman said the proposed facility in Little Falls’ plan is bigger than what is required, but it will also fit the projected needs for anticipated use of the splash pad. It would include two changing rooms and two bathrooms with two stalls each. The minimum requirement, per the state, is to have one unisex bathroom.
“If I were taking my kids to a splash pad, I don’t know if I would want them to change, necessarily, in a bathroom like that,” he said. “That’s where we made it a little bit nicer than what the minimum is.”
Zylka asked if the city needed to identify the location as a requirement in the DNR’s grant process.
Kimman said it is something that must be done in order to receive funding from the DNR. That is mainly so it could ensure the location was not disturbing a site of historical or cultural significance.
“If awarded the grant and plans change, is it possible to go back to them, provided it’s awarded, and go, ‘Can you review this? We’ve had a change of plans. We’d like to put it here instead,’” asked Council Member Leif Hanson. “Is that possible?”
Kimman said he thought that would be OK. The city would still have to go through the environmental study process after it received the funding.
Kimman and Radermacher both said they would know whether or not they received the DNR grant before the end of the year. That would allow them time to explore alternatives. Particularly, if it chose to use part of the potential local option sales tax to fund the remainder of the project, that could be identified in the city’s application to the state Legislature in spring 2024.
“Those DNR grants are very competitive,” Radermacher said. “They’re very competitive, so the chances of getting it, I don’t know. I think it’s a strong application that we’re requesting, but there’s no guarantees.”
Ultimately, other funding options will be discussed further if the city does not receive DNR money.
Council Member David Meyer asked if there were any plans identified to help beautify the general area as part of the Twitchell splash pad project. Kimman said there was.
The splash pad they want to install is called a “flow-through system.” Once the city water is used at the splash pad, it will go into a holding pond. Water will then be pulled from that to irrigate the grass in that area.
“It uses a lot of water, so we wanted to be able to recapture that and recycle it and reuse it the best we can, which would be the irrigation for the lawn,” Kimman said.
