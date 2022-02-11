The city of Little Falls is looking to partner with the Initiative Foundation to seek economic revitalization funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the City Council, Monday, that the Initiative Foundation is looking at applying for around $8 million in funding. Depending upon how many communities partner with the organization, it would designate a dollar amount for each community. The amount that has been discussed for Little Falls would be about $2 million.
“I’m not necessarily saying that’s exactly what we’re promised or what would come to us, but just based on early indications of who would be partnering with the Initiative Foundation on this grant application, the $2 million amount was what they brought up,” Radermacher said.
City Finance Director Lori Kasella said DEED is on its second round of economic revitalization funding. The first round went primarily to the Twin Cities metro area to help with cleanup from civic unrest and protests in 2020.
She said in the second round, DEED intends to get more funding to communities in outstate Minnesota.
“The program is to help provide economic revitalization opportunities to communities that either suffered widespread unrest, or had issues from the pandemic, natural disasters, those type of things,” Kasella said.
The grant is a two-thirds matching grant, meaning for every $1 in grant funding, there would need to be a $2 match. Those funds can come from other grant sources, loans, bank financing, owner equity and other sources of revenue.
“If you do the math, we need to get $6 million of project in order to leverage all of the $2 million at work,” Radermacher said.
Kasella said the Initiative Foundation has been working with economic development authorities to develop the grant request. Therefore, city staff asked the Council to task the city’s EDA with coming up with a plan for the potential funds.
The city has to define a corridor or an area that would be eligible. It then has to send a letter to the Initiative Foundation requesting to be a part of the grant application. If the grant is awarded, the EDA would administer the loan funds and work with other types of funding for the match.
Radermacher said the Initiative Foundation applied for funding during the first round and was rejected. It received feedback from DEED indicating that a “corridor” doesn’t need to be a specific street, but rather any sort of commercial area “that your communities might deem necessary.”
He feels there are a couple areas in Little Falls that could easily be identified as a corridor. The B1 zoning district, for example, extends from the west side to the east side of the river and covers a few blocks both north and south of Highway 27.
“I think, to us, that would be a good recommendation for where we want to go,” Radermacher said. “I don’t want to just limit it to the block of Broadway and (Highway) 27, because I think there’s some properties that could benefit from access to these dollars.”
He said the city does not have to commit a specific dollar amount to the project, but felt it would be beneficial to the application process if it did. Existing EDA programs could be utilized for matching funds. The only restriction is that the city cannot use state or federal dollars to match.
“We have local EDA dollars that we use in our redevelopment programs that we already have a loan process set up for,” he said. “Those would be eligible, so those could be utilized as a match.”
He said the first grant funding round would likely be in May.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Adopted a new policy amending rules, regulations, policies and procedures at the Little Falls Golf Course to reflect changes in the rate structure;
• Mayor Greg Zylka appointed Council Members Raquel Lundberg, Leif Hansen and James Storlie to the Library Board;
• Authorized a request from the Economic Development Authority to allocate $142,000 in excess Tax Increment Financing to the EDA’s Loan Redevelopment fund;
• Awarded a quotation of $28,900 from Minnesota Pump Works of Dundas for a FlowPoint bulk water dispensing station;
• Accepted a recommendation from Short Elliott Hendrickson to award a low quotation of $41,590 to North Star Drilling of Little Falls to drill test wells;
• Accepted an Airport Rescue Grant of $32,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration for the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport;
• Approved and authorized the execution of an agreement for professional services for 2022 general engineering with Short Elliott Hendrickson; and
• Approved Zylka’s appointments to various authorities, boards, bureaus, commissions and committees.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Little Falls City Hall.
