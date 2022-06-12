The Musser family home at the Linden Hill Historic Estate will be getting some much-needed repairs in the near future.
Monday, the Little Falls City Council approved a capital contribution of $105,000 to the Friends of Linden Hill for a re-roofing project on the 12,000 square foot mansion. The city previously provided $85,000 for the organization to re-roof the 9,500 square foot Weyerhaeuser family home on the property in fall 2020 and spring 2021.
The requested amount is based on a bid provided by Eagle Construction, which completed the previous project. The higher cost this time around is mainly due to inflation, but also factors in that the Musser home is a larger structure. The money will come out of the city’s equipment fund.
“So, it comes out of the equipment fund, then what?” asked Council Member Leif Hanson. “(Do) we budget to replenish those funds next year? Or, how does this work? I know we’re moving dollars around, so ultimately where does the $105,000 — how does it get put back?”
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said that was a topic he planned to discuss in further detail at the Council’s retreat, planned for later this month. The city will be facing a similar issue as it looks to finance a future project to update the clubhouse at the Little Falls Golf Course.
Right now, however, the city does have enough undesignated money in the equipment fund to cover the cost of the capital contribution for the Friends of Linden Hill.
“Normally I would press you for a more specific answer, but this is a city property that we have to maintain,” Hanson said. “I think we’ll figure it out somehow.”
Friends of Linden Hill Executive Director Julia Mueller presented the request to the Council during the work session, prior to Monday’s regular meeting. She said her organization has been tasked, by the city, to care for the property for nearly 15 years.
The property itself is owned by the city of Little Falls. In 2007, the Friends of Linden Hill approached the city with their desire to sustain the historic estate, which also includes a schoolhouse, a playhouse and more.
“We are blessed and challenged by the opportunity to take care of that property,” Mueller said.
The roof caps at the Musser home have been of particular concern since 2018, Mueller said. The roof itself was also not in pristine shape.
Following an assessment, the Friends of Linden Hill decided the home needed to be re-roofed.
“Well, then a leak came, and we understood that the other needed attention first,” Mueller said.
“The other” refers to the Weyerhaeuser home. Friends of Linden Hill members noticed the roof in that structure was leaking following a major rain event in Little Falls in June 2020.
That was when the city provided the initial contribution of $85,000. Mueller said that work was done “beautifully,” and with great attention to detail by Eagle Construction.
“Of course, you know, when you open something up you find more,” Mueller said. “We were able to then tackle a few of those other projects that were kind of hidden by the shingles that were in place.”
The project ended up costing about $104,000. It included contingencies such as roof decking on the home itself and new shingles on the schoolhouse and playhouse. The Friends of Linden Hill covered the $19,000 cost above the city’s contribution.
Mueller said the current project has already been presented to and approved by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO). She added that the organization plans to work with Eagle Construction again because it is a local company which is approved by SHPO. Most approved vendors are out of the Twin Cities metro area.
“We were very pleased and impressed by the work that Eagle did, and feel confident in their ability to take care of the Musser roof, as well,” Mueller said.
