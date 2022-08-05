Little Falls will pay $15,000 to have a needs assessment done on city facilities.
Monday, the City Council unanimously approved a request to work with Wold Architects and Engineers of St. Paul on the project. City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the proposal was the best among three firms who expressed interest in completing the assessment.
The Council, he said, had previously discussed the needs assessment at its summer strategic planning session in June, and again, briefly, at a recent Council meeting.
“The feedback that I had received was the Council delegating the staff to come up with an idea of a plan,” Radermacher said. “I presented all of the needs assessments to all of our department heads. They had an opportunity to review them, and it was a consensus among all of the department heads to select Wold as the firm that we recommend moving forward.”
Their proposal, he said, came at a cost of a lump sum of $15,000 with a “small potential” for reimbursement costs, which would not exceed $500. Those additional costs would be for items such as lodging costs, if representatives need to stay in Little Falls at some point during the assessment process.
Council Member James Storlie asked Radermacher what exactly the city was getting for the money it was paying to Wold. He said needs from different departments within the city had already been presented at some of the aforementioned meetings.
“Are we just going to get a copy of what we already have from these guys?” Storlie asked.
Radermacher said Wold Architects and Engineers, which has worked with the city on other projects — including the proposed community recreation center — will take what has been discussed and present “a concept and a location” in which such a facility could be built that would meet those needs.
“It’s really to kind of turn our discussion points into something that we will see a conceptual idea of that,” Radermacher said. “It’s not a full drawn, full-blown, everything, we’d know every single item that’s going to be in every square inch of what’s going to be built based on architectural drawings.”
Instead, he said Wold will turn in a concept, which the Council and city employees will be able to review and choose items it likes and dislikes. That will allow them to revise the plans to tailor it to what is needed prior to a “full-fledged proposal.”
Radermacher said the needs assessment will also, hopefully, be able to provide the city with potential cost, as well. That, he said, would allow it to determine how to proceed with getting revenue for the project.
At this point, he said the project will definitely be more than $1 million and “hopefully not more than $10 million.”
“I really think, we start with this to kind of give us an understanding of what it is that it could be to meet our needs then work from there to make sure that it isn’t beyond that; and it fits within what we can reasonably afford for our community,” Radermacher said.
Mayor Greg Zylka said this is a typical step in the process. He said the city has gone through a needs assessment when exploring the proposed rec center, a new clubhouse for the Little Falls Golf Course and “pretty much everything we build.”
Radermacher said, at the outset of the process, he spoke with representatives from other cities, most of whom went through the same process when they were looking at combining facilities or doing any new construction.
He said it was best to work with a company like Wold because, though city staff and Council members know what is needed, they don’t know how that is going to fit. He said Wold will be able to provide that expertise.
“What I think we can figure out and what we can work on is, OK, this is what we really do need,” Radermacher said. “Somebody else can draw the concept and we can figure out how to prepare the revenue and get us into a position in which we can get enough through the resources that we have available to us.”
Storlie said he posed his initial question because he was hoping to avoid redundancies. He said, if it was the case that the city approving the request would be spending money on “information that we already have,” he would rather see that funding go toward an actual design.
City Engineer Greg Kimman said the needs assessment would not provide a specific site for the facility. Instead, it would take possible locations and give the city and Council “a general idea of what the building layout would be and how all of the needs would be able to fit that location.” As an example, he said it could include whether one or two stories would be needed on a specific site.
He likened it to an overview that will present an idea for issues such as the square footage needed to fit the city’s stated needs.
Radermacher said, along those lines, the city will share and project with Wold what equipment and the number of employees the facility will need to accommodate in, for example, 20 years. It will also take into account how much space they expect to need for specifics, such as a council meeting room.
“They’re much better at saying, ‘OK, when you do that, this is how much you should keep in mind and try to optimize in terms of per square footage for employees, for those vehicles, for those large pieces of equipment,’ so that we’re most efficiently using the space that we have,” Radermacher said.
He said the assessment is not just about what is needed today and nothing more. Instead, it’s looking at long-term needs so the building can still be used efficiently several years into the future. He said it is in the best interest of the city to construct a facility that does not need to be renovated or added onto “because we didn’t do it right.”
“This is what Wold does,” said Council Member Raquel Lundberg. “To my knowledge, there are no architects in this room; there’s one engineer. That’s what they do. That’s not what we do. I think we should hire them to do it.”
