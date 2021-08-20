The Little Falls City Council took a big step forward in naming the city’s next residential recycling hauler, Monday.
The Council unanimously accepted a recommendation from the evaluation committee to begin negotiations with Bob LeMieur Roll-offs, Refuse and Recycling for one- and two-unit residential recycling. The evaluation team consisted of City Administrator Jon Radermacher, Finance Director Lori Kasella, Utility Billing Clerk Kelly Leidenfrost and Council Members Jerry Knafla, Leif Hanson and Frank Gosiak.
“Based on the consensus of the group — as we all met, our consensus is to come forward with a recommendation for contract negotiations with Bob LeMieur Roll-offs, Refuse and Recycling,” Radermacher said.
Negotiations will be for a five-year contract with single-stream collection — all materials in one container for pickup — with the city purchasing the carts. The contract would begin Jan. 1, 2022, after the city’s current contract with City Sanitary expires at the end of the year.
The decision marks forward momentum on an issue that has been the subject of much discussion since early May. After discussion during a May 3 City Council work session, the evaluation team — which consisted exclusively of city staffers, at the time — recommended entering negotiations with Republic Services, a national hauler based out of Phoenix at the following meeting, May 17.
Between those two meetings, however, the two local haulers which had submitted proposals — LeMieur and City Sanitary — came forward with information about being able to switch to single-stream collection. Their previous proposals were for mixed use — meaning customers have to sort different materials into separate containers.
City Attorney Alissa Harrington informed the Council it was unable to take anything brought forth after the proposals were submitted into account while making its decision. After a great deal of discussion, the Council decided on July 6 to reject all of the four proposals it had received and put out a new request for proposals (RFP).
The second set of RFPs was sent out following the Aug. 2 council meeting, and the evaluation team met Aug. 12 to come up with a recommendation out of the five proposals received.
Radermacher said one issue that had to be taken into consideration during the evaluation team’s discussion was who would purchase the carts. Some of the proposals called for the city to purchase containers, while some haulers said they would be provided. If the city purchases the carts, that will be factored into monthly costs during negotiations.
“They all had the prices,” Radermacher said. “When we evaluated that, there were different considerations that we had to make because we talked about the ownership of the carts. We were evaluating that price based on the collection — the options where the city would own the carts versus the options where the haulers would own the carts — and trying to strike that balance.”
Ultimately, the team selected a proposal based on price offered, ability of the hauler to communicate with staff and residents on proper techniques and the impact of a local company providing service, according to the council packet.
Each of the five proposals met all requirements outlined in the RFP.
“I would say that, of the five proposals that we had, we really had it narrowed down to two options,” Radermacher said. “The original recommendation from Republic and Bob LeMieur.”
As part of the RFP, each hauler had to provide a price for collection in 2022. The cost for the remaining years on the contract will be part of negotiations between city staff and Bob LeMieur Roll-offs, Refuse and Recycling. They are not to exceed a 3% increase over the previous year.
Specifics provided within the proposals are not public information until negotiations are concluded. A price for 2022 will be available at that time.
“I’d just like to thank the evaluation team for their work,” said Mayor Greg Zylka.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Commission:
• Heard a year in review update on the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities from Lobbyist Scott McMahon of Flaherty and Hood;
• Received an award of $3,970 from the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education as reimbursement after all firefighters completed their courses;
• Approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F250 pickup truck from Midway Ford of Roseville and a 2022 Ford F350 chassis from Boyer Trucks of Minneapolis for the Parks and Streets Department at costs of $29,976.68 and $33,473.90, respectively;
• Approved a low bid of $1.671 million from JR Ferche, Inc. of Rice for work on the 11th Street Northeast public improvement project;
• Awarded a quotation of $6,800 from Central Minnesota Paving of Little Falls to repave the first tee box at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Set a public hearing date of Oct. 18 for final assessment rolls for the Third Street Southeast, Oak Street and Crestview Drive public improvement projects;
• Accepted petitions and ordered feasibility reports for projects on Gayle Drive and Circle Drive;
• Accepted the recommendation of the interview committee to hire Austin Udy to a groundskeeper position at the Little Falls Golf Course; and
• Approved a request from Police Chief Greg Schirmers to apply for a $30,000 grant to help implement a future body-worn camera initiative.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Little Falls City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.