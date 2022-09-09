Little Falls sig

Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman asked the City Council, Tuesday, if it was interested in exploring the potential of putting up a noise wall at the request of a neighborhood in the northeastern part of town.

Kimman received a letter from Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Dist. 3 Project Development Engineer Darren Nelson informing him that an inquiry had been made regarding a noise wall. The request was made by a resident of the townhomes on Fairview Lane to put up a barrier along the west side of Highway 10 and Highway 371.

