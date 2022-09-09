Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman asked the City Council, Tuesday, if it was interested in exploring the potential of putting up a noise wall at the request of a neighborhood in the northeastern part of town.
Kimman received a letter from Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Dist. 3 Project Development Engineer Darren Nelson informing him that an inquiry had been made regarding a noise wall. The request was made by a resident of the townhomes on Fairview Lane to put up a barrier along the west side of Highway 10 and Highway 371.
In the letter, Nelson said local units of government can apply for “stand-alone noise wall projects.”
“MnDOT conducts a formal noise analysis when developing a project that will add lanes and/or change the roadway elevation,” Nelson wrote. “At the current time, MnDOT does not have any expansion or reconstruction projects planned for Highway 10/371 in Little Falls, so the need for a noise analysis is not required.”
Kimman said there is a cost share involved in those stand alone projects. MnDOT pays for 90% of the project, and the local government unit is responsible for the other 10%. Nelson noted that it is a “competitive” process.
According to Kimman’s “quick numbers,” the city’s share would be about $50,000 on an estimated $500,000 project, if it was approved.
“I just wanted to see what the Council’s feeling is before we proceed with anything,” Kimman said. “Obviously it will take some staff time in order to put that application and such together, so I wanted to gauge the Council’s interest in doing something like that.”
Council Member Frank Gosiak asked, if MnDOT selected the project, if the city would have any choice in having it completed. Kimman said the city’s consent would come at the beginning of the process, since a local government entity has to apply to have the noise wall put up.
A city, county or township can apply for a noise wall, but they are then responsible for the 10% share if the project is selected.
Council Member Leif Hanson pointed out that the Fairview housing development was put in place after the highway. Because of that, he did not think it was reasonable to ask the city to put up funding for a noise wall.
“It’s like people who build next to airports and then complain about the noise,” Hanson said. “I’m not in favor.”
Mayor Greg Zylka asked if there was any way the city could apply for a grant to cover its portion of the project. Kimman said he was not optimistic there would be anything available.
Council Chair Brad Hircock asked if it was possible to assess the property owners for the city’s portion of a noise wall project. On street projects that are done because the city received a petition to do so, property owners are often assessed a portion of the cost.
“We could potentially try that route,” Kimman said. “I’ve never assessed a noise wall, so I don’t know that route. I can look into that, as well.”
“They can decide how valuable it is to have it there,” Hircock said.
Kimman said there are 22 homes in that development, along with Diamond Willow Assisted Living. Though he had not had any direct contact with anyone from the latter, he said his understanding was that they were also supportive of the project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.