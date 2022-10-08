The Little Falls City Council approved a fleet management agreement with Enterprise, Monday.
The unanimous decision came after it elected to postpone a vote on the proposal at its Sept. 19 meeting so members of the Council had an opportunity to get a closer look at the agreement. Enterprise Fleet Management Consultant Wong Nystrom said the city could potentially save $31,000 annually over 10 years, compared to its current method of purchasing new vehicles outright.
Under the agreement, the city will lease vehicles for its 33-unit fleet — which includes the Little Falls Police Department — from Enterprise. The vehicles will be cycled out and replaced every three or four years, which will then save money on maintenance. Enterprise will also sell the vehicles in the city’s existing fleet, with the money from those sales going back to the city.
“We know that we push our fleet vehicles, especially in the police department, well past their useful life,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “Those vehicles go through a lot. They may not have the mileage, but they have the hours, and they have hard miles and hours, because they need to. It’s just important. That’s an extension of the officers’ ability to do their work and protect and serve our community. I believe, as well, that offers us the opportunity to put the best, safest, most efficient tool at the ready.”
The agreement was approved subsequent to review and editing by City Attorney Alissa Harrington. She said the contract has, essentially, six separate parts. Each one will be signed once necessary minor changes in language are made and approved by both her office and Enterprise.
The Council will, however, have to enact subsequent measures to enact one part of the agreement — the consignment of the vehicles currently owned by the city. Harrington said a slight change will need to be made to city ordinance to allow that portion of the contract to move forward.
Under the current ordinance, the City Council has to declare a piece of property as surplus in order to sell it. That part would remain the same. However, any item valued at more than $1,000 is supposed to be put up for public auction, for which there must be official notice published in the city’s newspaper of record, the Morrison County Record.
At the Council’s next meeting, Oct. 17, Harrington said the Council will be asked to introduce an ordinance amendment that will allow it to sell items through a third-party vendor, as the code pertains to motor vehicles.
“That would then allow these agreements — not only those two, specifically — to be signed, but also for the city to move forward with using brokers for other vehicle sales which, quite frankly, is going to be a net positive as far as income to the city,” Harrington said. “You’re going to end up, likely, getting better prices if you have more options available than just having to have it at public auction.”
Council Member James Storlie asked if the Council should wait until the ordinance is changed before approving the agreement with Enterprise. Harrington said that was an option in terms of the portion of the contract that relates to consignment, but other parts of it need only minor changes and more timely than the sales.
Time is a factor in the parts of the contract as it applies to purchasing — and leasing — new vehicles for next year. The city currently owns 11 vehicles that are at least 10 years old and have more than 100,000 miles on them. Those, along with three other prioritized vehicles, would be replaced in 2023.
Radermacher said he felt it would be prudent to move forward with the agreement as a whole ahead of the ordinance change, and give Harrington the authority to only enter certain portions of it once they’re approved and align with ordinances.
“If we didn’t pass this agreement tonight, then changing the ordinance wouldn’t be as necessary,” he said. “We would follow the same protocols that we would typically follow.
“Now, even if we didn’t do this, we would still probably want to consider changing that ordinance to allow us to open the door for more opportunities for sales, to get the best price for the vehicles, anyway,” he continued.
He reiterated that the consignment portion of the agreement is not an issue from a timeliness standpoint. Enterprise won’t be selling the current vehicles immediately, he said, and the city will want to wait for replacements before they retire any vehicles from the fleet.
He expected that the actual amendments to the ordinance would not be voted upon until Nov. 7, due to publication requirements.
Council Member Frank Gosiak said he spoke with an organization that uses Enterprise as its vehicle vendor. He said they were, for the most part, happy with the service; though they did have “only a couple of gripes.”
One of those, he said, was in the consignment part of the agreement. Gosiak said the organization has vehicles that are “out of commission” that have been sitting for more than a year and not being sold. He said he wanted to see a provision in the contract that requires Enterprise to begin working to sell the vehicles within a certain timeframe.
“To have a bunch of derelict vehicles sitting there, they don’t even comply with the city code now because they’re no longer insured, they’re no longer plated,” Gosiak said.
The other issue, he said, had to do with regular maintenance. Gosiak said he was told Enterprise was supposed to ensure maintenance was being done on the vehicles after certain intervals of time, but it was not following through.
Radermacher clarified that the city will still be responsible for scheduling routine maintenance appointments and getting the vehicles to the shop, whenever that was needed. However, city staff will have access to Enterprise’s software to track maintenance on every vehicle in its fleet.
“It would be helpful,” Radermacher said. “We don’t currently have a software program. It’s all manual logs entered whenever department heads remember to take the vehicles in.”
Police Chief Greg Schirmers said, on his department’s vehicles, there are sergeants who monitor the mileage on each of the vehicles. Officers are also asked to fill out a daily maintenance sheet that will log when work needs to be done.
“It’s my understanding, with these shops under the lease agreement, if there’s anything more than just general maintenance — tires and oil changes, that type of thing — that shop will then communicate with Enterprise to get the repair authorized,” Schirmers said. “Once it’s authorized, they’ll do the maintenance.”
“I believe the web access and their software programs are really what we get access to,” Radermacher added. “That alone should make things a little easier, at least more transparent for us to look at versus individual logs for all of the vehicles. We can see them all together.”
Council Member Raquel Lundberg asked if work on the vehicles would be done locally, if the city entered into an agreement with Enterprise.
“Yes,” Radermacher said. “When we had our presentation, there were three local vendors that were all in the Little Falls area.”
He added that, one of the biggest benefits the city will see by entering the agreement will be in ordering and acquiring new vehicles. Currently, he said the Police Department has been waiting about a year for three vehicles it previously ordered to arrive.
The time when municipalities are able to purchase vehicles at discounted prices is usually only open for a short period of time. Those windows usually only open once per year, so if they are missed, it will be at least a year until the city even has another opportunity to make a purchase at the discounted prices.
“Those types of things are going to be a really strong benefit to us in acquisition and timeliness,” Radermacher said. “As well as the cost savings that we have in maintenance.”
