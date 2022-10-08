Little Falls Police Department
The Little Falls City Council approved a fleet management agreement with Enterprise, Monday.

The unanimous decision came after it elected to postpone a vote on the proposal at its Sept. 19 meeting so members of the Council had an opportunity to get a closer look at the agreement. Enterprise Fleet Management Consultant Wong Nystrom said the city could potentially save $31,000 annually over 10 years, compared to its current method of purchasing new vehicles outright.

